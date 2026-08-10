Cottages for sale in Volos Municipality, Greece

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Cottages in Volos Municipality, Greece

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3 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dimini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dimini, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement co…
$117,481
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Melissatika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Melissatika, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Athens North: Nea Ionia - Lazaron 112 Sq.m., 2 Be…
$291,341
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrinitsa, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrinitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 314 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 314 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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