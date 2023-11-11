Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Volos Municipality
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Volos Municipality, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Makrinitsa, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Makrinitsa, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 314 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
€850,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Ionia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
€750,000

Properties features in Volos Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir