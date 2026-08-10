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Townhouses for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

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Corfu
3
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
21
Municipality of Northern Corfu
7
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37 properties total found
Townhouse in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Townhouse
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette area of 120 square meters. m in Lefkimmi The property consists of two b…
$115,314
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in Liapades, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Liapades, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Psachnia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Psachnia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agii Deka, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agii Deka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette …
$94,457
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom townthouse in Ioanian Islands, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Se…
$513,608
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Townhouse in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Townhouse
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Flat has interior layout. There…
Price on request
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
For sale maisonette of 97 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sinarades, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sinarades, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$174,192
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse in Germenata, Greece
Townhouse
Germenata, Greece
Area 80 m²
For sale, three houses under construction on the island of Kefalonia. The houses are loca…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kynopiastes, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kynopiastes, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Townhouse in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Townhouse
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Area 121 m²
For sale maisonette of 121 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has one level. …
$94,457
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kynopiastes, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kynopiastes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
For sale maisonette of 206 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Townhouse in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Townhouse
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 120 m²
Townhouse for sale of 120 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The townhouse is located on 3 levels…
$451,313
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom townthouse in Gouvia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gouvia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Gr…
$531,319
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Perivoli, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Perivoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
For sale maisonette of 79 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$129,878
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$136,527
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom townthouse in Evropouli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Evropouli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale, a maisonette of 130 sq.m located in Kobitsi, central Corfu. The maisonette cons…
$253,852
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse in Vatos, Greece
Townhouse
Vatos, Greece
Area 34 m²
For sale townhouse area of 34 square meters on the island of Corfu. The townhouse is located…
$119,969
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Townhouse in Agii Deka, Greece
Townhouse
Agii Deka, Greece
Area 124 m²
For Sale – Two Maisonettes in Agios Matthaios Two maisonettes are available for sale in…
$175,926
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Townhouse in Kamara, Greece
Townhouse
Kamara, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale a maisonette of 150 sq.m in the centre of Viros village, which is located approxima…
Price on request
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Area 150 m²
Maisonette for sale in Ano Koracyan, Corfu Cozy maisonette for sale in the quiet area of An…
$182,810
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse in Gimari, Greece
Townhouse
Gimari, Greece
Area 840 m²
Cottage for sale total area of ​​840 sq. m consisting of four levels. In the basement are st…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Benitses, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 135 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette…
$85,011
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse in Platonas, Greece
Townhouse
Platonas, Greece
Area 85 m²
Maisonette for sale, 85 sq.m. in the Agioi Douloi area. The maisonette is arranged …
$112,167
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Agia Eleni, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$472,283
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vatonies, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vatonies, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale, an old 100 sq.m house in the picturesque village of Allimatades in the north of Co…
$106,264
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 198 m²
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Townhouse in Liapades, Greece
Townhouse
Liapades, Greece
Area 124 m²
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has one level. T…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Townhouse in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Townhouse
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 104 m²
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has one level. …
$798,653
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Townhouse
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Area 72 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette …
$484,091
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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