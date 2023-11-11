Townhouses for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€275,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with меблирована полностью in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with меблирована полностью
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
3-storey cottage with an area of 114 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists o…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
Townhouse with an area of 133 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one …
€265,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Potamos, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Potamos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€310,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Perivoli, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Perivoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 79 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€110,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€265,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€245,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Kastania, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Kastania, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€330,000
3 room townhouse with sea view in Spartilas, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 1 level. The firs…
€312,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Peroulades, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Peroulades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has one level. T…
€190,000
3 room townhouse with city view in Mantouki, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Mantouki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a three storey building of 120 sq.m located in the heart of Mandouki! The property…
€165,000
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Lakka, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Lakka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
Maisonette of 131,18 sq.m built in 2009 in a plot of 262,01 sq.m in the settlement of Aperga…
€220,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Liapades, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€140,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Liapades, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a house of 145 sq.m located in Liapades, in the very heart of the village! The pro…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings in Kynopiastes, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings
Kynopiastes, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€280,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Kouramaditika, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Kouramaditika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€300,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Maisonette for sale in Mandouki area. The property is located opposite the port in Corfu tow…
€450,000
Townhouse 6 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Karousades, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has one level. T…
€200,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings in Kompitsi, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€175,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Gordios, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Unfinished maisonette of 190 sq.m. in Corfu for sale. The maisonette consists of 2 levels. T…
€300,000
Townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Paleochori, Greece
Townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a townhouse of 90 sq.m in Lefkimmi village, in the south of Corfu. Lefkimmi is one…
€75,000
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Benitses, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
A 110 sq.m cottage is for sale in Tsaki Benitses area in the south-east of Corfu. The house …
€290,000
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kalami, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kalami, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a two-storey cottage located in Sinies area in the north-east of Corfu. The house …
€440,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Potamos, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Potamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a cottage of 148 sq.m in the Alepou area, 4 km from Corfu town. The house consists …
€260,000
Townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Viros, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Viros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a maisonette of 150 sq.m in the centre of Viros village, which is located approxima…
€140,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€330,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 4
Reduced! On the wonderful island of Corfu, there is a house 135 sq.m for sale. The house is …
€425,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Sokraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Sokraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€90,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Korakades, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakades, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€85,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 840 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage for sale total area of ​​840 sq. m consisting of four levels. In the basement are st…
€850,000

