Cottages for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

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Cottages in Ioanian Islands, Greece

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Corfu
13
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
60
Municipality of Northern Corfu
18
Kassopaia Municipal Unit
6
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110 properties total found
Cottage in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 74 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 74 square meters on the island of Corfu. The cotta…
$288,284
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kynopiastes, Greece
Cottage
Kynopiastes, Greece
Area 132 m²
For sale are 2 cottages 91 sq.m and 41 sq.m in the village of Agios Prokopis in the central …
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 157 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 157 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$342,769
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Platonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Platonas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kokkini, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kokkini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 3 b…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Svoronata, Greece
Cottage
Svoronata, Greece
Area 219 m²
For sale is a historically significant building built in 1870 in the village of Kaligata in …
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Astrakeri, Greece
Cottage
Astrakeri, Greece
Area 175 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of t…
$1,85M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Barbati, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Barbati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 161 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 161 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace,…
$2,24M
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$680,280
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Kynopiastes, Greece
Cottage
Kynopiastes, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale is a house of 240 sq.m in the Gastouri area, 8 km from of Corfu town.This is the vi…
$1,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Gimari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 145 m²
For Sale: Charming 145 sq.m Residence in the Heart of Old Corfu Town Nestled in the hi…
$826,496
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kynopiastes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kynopiastes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$226,760
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of l…
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 118 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Zante. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Sinarades, Greece
Cottage
Sinarades, Greece
Area 150 m²
Property for sale in the area of Sinarades. The property with a total area of 150 sq.m…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Evropouli, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Evropouli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 69 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house…
$377,827
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$460,476
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 156 m²
For sale, apartments of their total area145 sq.m on the land plot of 5220 sq.m, located in o…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agia Eleni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 b…
$141,685
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kynopiastes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kynopiastes, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Perivoli, Greece
Cottage
Perivoli, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: air conditio…
$466,380
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 58 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 be…
$259,756
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agia Eleni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 204 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$885,531
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$88,553
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Avliotes, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Avliotes, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$113,348
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 180 m²
The house is a classic farmhouse made up of two floors. The first floor hosts a fully equipp…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Ipsos, Greece
Cottage
Ipsos, Greece
Area 130 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leav…
$613,968
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
Area 310 m²
A villa of 310 sq.m is up for sale on the island of Corfu. The villa is located on a hill…
Price on request
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$737,943
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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