Houses for sale in Vathy, Greece

10 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vathy, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$585,220
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$806,365
6 bedroom house in Vathy, Greece
6 bedroom house
Vathy, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Discover a unique estate on the enchanting island of Ithaki, offering breathtaking views of …
$1,29M
3 room house in Vathy, Greece
3 room house
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 270 m²
Excellent detached house at a unique price. Great opportunity! 3 levels with a lot of work a…
$334,960
Villa 1 bedroom in Vathy, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Vathy, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 422 m²
Floor 1/1
The cottage is under construction. It consists of three floors, two first floors of 192 squa…
$281,388
Villa 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey cottage of 215 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$809,777
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vathy, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vathy, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 320 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a …
$586,225
1 room Cottage in Vathy, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 422 m²
Number of floors 1
The three-storey house is under construction. The ground and the first floor have a living a…
$280,906
7 bedroom house in Vathy, Greece
7 bedroom house
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house 350 sq.m. on a 527 sq.m. plot in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agioi is on sale. …
$449,925
2 bedroom house in Vathy, Greece
2 bedroom house
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house 130 sq.m. on a 400 sq.m. plot in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agioi is on sale. …
$279,954
