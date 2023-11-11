Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

103 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kastania, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kastania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 4-storey villa of 325 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€850,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with вид на горы in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with вид на горы
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 145 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The second floor…
€188,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
The villa has excellent sea views and is located in the Danilia area.For sale 2-storey villa…
€580,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a living roo…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
2-storey villa of 152 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
€1,40M
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 67 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The cottage consis…
€280,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 179 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 179 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of 3 b…
€950,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 196 m²
2-storey villa of 196 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The villa was completely renovated in 201…
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
 2-storey villa of 220 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,55M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 square meters on the island of Corfu. The basement consists …
€1,25M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 180 square meters on the island of Corfu. The villa consists of: …
€2,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
 For sale 3-storey villa of 300 square meters on the island of Corfu. The basement consists …
€1,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 330 m²
In a quiet, serene village on Corfu Island, a luxury villa with magnificent views of the Ion…
€3,50M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/2
They are completely renovated in 2017, decorated in a modern style and come fully furnished …
€2,10M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 430 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a luxurious newly built villa of 300 sq.m located on a hillside in the area of Kat…
€1,75M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Temploni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Temploni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€650,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 145 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
€550,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 163 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
€550,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with first coastline in Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with first coastline
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 457 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for sale in the area of Dassia, a plot of land 4,023.10 sq.m. with an unfinished t…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Astrakeri, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Astrakeri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3812 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Thinalio for €3.500.000 . This 200 sq. m. f…
€3,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS3807 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Thinalio for €2.500.000 . This 400 sq. m. f…
€2,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Afra, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Afra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Property Code: HPS3809 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Corfu town for €970.000 . This 280 sq. m. f…
€970,000
Villa 6 room villa in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Property Code: HPS3810 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Thinalio for €3.000.000 . This 360 sq. m. f…
€3,00M
Villa 3 room villa in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Property Code: HPS3811 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Kassiopi for €1.200.000 . This 250 sq. m. f…
€1,20M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kompitsi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 152 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
€2,25M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view in Sinarades, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a house by the sea in the west of Corfu! The property is on the first line to the …
€1,000,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pelekas, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a three level villa with panoramic sea view in Kontogialos! The 268 sq.m villa sit…
€2,80M

