Villas for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

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Villas in Ioanian Islands, Greece

;
Corfu
3
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
39
Municipality of Northern Corfu
8
Kassopaia Municipal Unit
7
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78 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,73M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,73M
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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Villa in Kontokali, Greece
Villa
Kontokali, Greece
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a l…
$1,50M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Kokkini, Greece
Villa
Kokkini, Greece
For sale: a villa of 78.16 sq.m., built in 2005, located in a quiet and well-positioned area…
$375,424
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsoukalades, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsoukalades, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Basement consists of one bedroom…
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Barbati, Greece
Villa
Barbati, Greece
Area 330 m²
Prime Investment Opportunity: Luxury Sea-View Villa in Corfu1 Discover a rare opportun…
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ipsos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ipsos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of one…
$637,583
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Astrakeri, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Astrakeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa in Temploni, Greece
Villa
Temploni, Greece
Area 1 055 m²
For sale, two villas of 670 sq.m and 385 sq.m located in Temploni area of Corfu. The two …
$4,43M
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Grekodom Development
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Villa in Ipsos, Greece
Villa
Ipsos, Greece
Area 700 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sqm on the island of Corfu in the western part of Greece. The…
$7,08M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 188 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 188 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Benitses, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Benitses, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of one bedroo…
$801,430
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Barbati, Greece
Villa
Barbati, Greece
Area 480 m²
For sale villa of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: heating. There is an al…
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 152 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$2,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Nissaki, Greece
Villa
Nissaki, Greece
Area 250 m²
Luxury Villa of 250 sq.m for Sale – A Private Coastal Haven with Pool, Jacuzzi & Breathtak…
$3,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Kentroma, Greece
Villa
Kentroma, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale, a 150 sq.m villa located in Katavolos, north-east of Corfu! The villa has two…
$2,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Property Code: HPS5626 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Kassiopi for € 3.100.000 . This 420 sq. m.…
$3,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalafationes, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalafationes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Property Code: HPS5603 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Achilleio for € 1.350.000 . This 290 sq. m…
$1,55M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of …
$4,13M
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Souleika, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Souleika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Property Code: HPS5602 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Achilleio for € 1.350.000 . This 240 sq. m…
$1,55M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Viros, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Viros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 377 m²
Property Code: HPS5627 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Achilleio for € 1.900.000 . This 377 sq. m…
$2,19M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 457 m²
Property Code: HPS5622 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Faiakes for € 1.100.000 . This 457 sq. m. …
$1,27M
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Villa in Benitses, Greece
Villa
Benitses, Greece
Area 400 m²
FOR SALE: 2 houses (120 sq.m & 280 sq.) on the coastline of Tsaki Benitses in the south-east…
$1,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Spartilas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Villa with Panoramic Views and Pool in Corfu Price: €1,600,000 Location: Spartil…
$1,89M
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Villa in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 420 m²
For sale villa of 420 sq.meters on Islands. There are: solar panels for water heating, a f…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Evropouli, Greece
Villa
Evropouli, Greece
Area 420 m²
In a quiet location, just a few minutes from the capital of Corfu, sold two cottages total a…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Zakynthos 140 m² – 3,000 m² plot – 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms – 1/6 co-ownership for €…
$154,417
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Villa in Karavados, Greece
Villa
Karavados, Greece
Area 900 m²
For sale under construction villa of 900 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The owners will be leavin…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Ioanian Islands, Greece

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with Mountain view
with Sea view
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