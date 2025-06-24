Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ioanian Islands
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

Corfu
72
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
347
Municipality of Northern Corfu
112
Municipality of Southern Corfu
81
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dragotina, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dragotina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 2 bedroom…
$633,680
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 153 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$668,244
Villa 1 bedroom in Dassia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 65 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of one bedroo…
$529,987
Villa 1 room in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale: Villa Complex with Stunning Lake Views and Proximity to BeachAn exceptional opportunit…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$3,34M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 153 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,15M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$1,32M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perithia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$3,57M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$887,152
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$1,09M
Villa 1 room in Spartilas, Greece
Villa 1 room
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
For sale villa of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: heating. There is an alar…
$3,69M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,61M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,61M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sinarades, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 181 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$2,30M
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Pelekas, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 392 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 392 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 4 …
$3,28M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Astrakeri, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Astrakeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$2,88M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$2,19M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$1,96M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 152 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$2,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,73M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of one…
$748,895
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$979,324
Villa 2 bedrooms in Loggos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Loggos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Ground floor consists of living …
$1,09M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$2,65M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perithia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,84M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 188 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$1,56M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$979,324
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalafationes, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalafationes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,56M
Villa 1 bedroom in Dassia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 45 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of one bedroo…
$529,987
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kompitsi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$841,066
