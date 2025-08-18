Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ioanian Islands
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

Corfu
68
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
339
Municipality of Northern Corfu
114
Municipality of Southern Corfu
82
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Petros, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Petros, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached House for Sale, floor: Ground floor, 1st (2 Levels), in the area: Agios Petros - Le…
$582,630
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Ioanian Islands

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Ioanian Islands, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go