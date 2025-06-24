Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

Corfu
72
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
347
Municipality of Northern Corfu
112
Municipality of Southern Corfu
81
123 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Bayiatsa Avliotes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Bayiatsa Avliotes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 205 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$783,459
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$501,183
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Prokopios, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$483,901
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Karousades, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a detached house of 270 sq.m located in the village of Karoussades in the north of…
$126,736
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dragotina, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dragotina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 2 bedroom…
$633,680
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alykanas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of .1st floor consi…
$483,901
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Pavliana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Pavliana, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$380,208
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kokkini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$460,858
3 bedroom townthouse in Kokkini, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.Se…
$1,47M
Villa 1 room in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale: Villa Complex with Stunning Lake Views and Proximity to BeachAn exceptional opportunit…
Price on request
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Zygos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$276,515
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$3,34M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$1,32M
Cottage 1 bedroom in Giannades, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Giannades, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one be…
$126,736
1 room Cottage in Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 268 m²
For sale detached house of 268 sq.m in the area of ​​Agios Ioannis.The property consists of …
$299,558
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 97 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.Gro…
$149,779
Villa 5 bedrooms in Perithia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perithia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$3,57M
3 bedroom townthouse in Lefkimmi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels.Se…
$368,687
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$887,152
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,09M
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Eleni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Eleni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$414,772
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floo…
$161,300
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. 1st floor consists of 2 bed…
$414,772
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$1,09M
Villa 1 room in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 1 room
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 340 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: solar panels for water he…
$1,27M
Villa 1 room in Spartilas, Greece
Villa 1 room
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
For sale villa of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: heating. There is an alar…
$3,69M
1 room Cottage in Agios Mattheos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, hea…
$293,797
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,61M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of liv…
$115,215
