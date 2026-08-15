Hotels for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

;
Kassandra Municipality
77
Pallini Municipal Unit
50
Kassandra Municipal Unit
27
Municipality of Sithonia
38
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142 properties total found
Hotel 600 m² in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS489 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 3.500.000 . This 600 sq. m. furnished Hot…
$4,03M
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Hotel 1 600 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 600 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 43
Bathrooms count 43
Area 1 600 m²
Property Code: HPS5441 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Siviri for € 3.500.000 . This 1600 sq.…
$4,03M
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Hotel 800 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Area 800 m²
Property Code: HPS4426 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for € 3.300.000 . This 800 sq…
$3,80M
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Hotel 800 m² in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Polygyros, Greece
Area 800 m²
12 apartments for sale in Halkidiki. The property consists of 4 plots of total area of ​​…
$3,90M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 900 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 900 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 900 m²
Sale hotel with a total area of about 900 sq ft in the prestigious cosmopolitan place on the…
$5,43M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 270 m² in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 270 m²
Chaniotis, Greece
Area 270 m²
For sale hotel of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level.
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Hotel 400 m² in Kalandra, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Kalandra, Greece
Area 400 m²
Incredible opportunity to invest in a 400 sqm hotel property in Kassandra, Halkidiki. Locat…
$1,39M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 900 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 900 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 900 m²
Property Code: HPS490 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 4.200.000 . This 900 sq. m. furnished Hot…
$4,83M
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Hotel 200 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 200 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale hotel of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. Ground …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 485 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 485 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 485 m²
The new built hotel is located in one of the most popular villages of Kassandra 400 from the…
$1,85M
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Hotel 1 260 m² in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 1 260 m²
Chaniotis, Greece
Area 1 260 m²
hotel in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Kassandra , in the small pa…
$3,99M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 2 500 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 2 500 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 32
Bathrooms count 32
Area 2 500 m²
Property Code: HPS4421 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 5.000.000 . This 2500 sq. m. furnished H…
$5,75M
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Hotel 1 240 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 240 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 1 240 m²
hotel at a remarkable spot in Kassandra , in the heart of Halkidiki. The property is located…
$8,54M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 685 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 685 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 685 m²
The complex of rented apartments is situated in a green area of about 6000 sq.m. and has a u…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 500 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 500 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 40
Area 1 500 m²
For sale hotel of 1500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 4 000 m² in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 4 000 m²
Chaniotis, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
The category of the Hotel is 3 keys (85 apartments) and the whole area is 2000 sq.m and it i…
$5,19M
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Hotel 730 m² in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 730 m²
Nea Roda, Greece
Area 730 m²
Located in the picturesque region of Halkidiki, Greece, this 730 square meter hotel property…
$2,61M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 6 500 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 6 500 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 98
Area 6 500 m²
Property Code: HPS170 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 6.000.000 . This 6500 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$6,91M
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Hotel 730 m² in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 730 m²
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 730 m²
For sale hotel of 730 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There …
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 485 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 485 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 485 m²
Property Code: HPS5326 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for € 1.600.000 . This 485 sq…
$1,84M
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Hotel 2 000 m² in Kalandra, Greece
Hotel 2 000 m²
Kalandra, Greece
Area 2 000 m²
For sale a hotel in one of the most prestigious villages of Kassandra Peninsula. On the plot…
$4,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 4 270 m² in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 4 270 m²
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 101
Area 4 270 m²
Property Code: HPS4631 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 8.000.000 . This 4270 sq. m. furnished H…
$9,21M
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Hotel 400 m² in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS5585 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for € 900.000 . This 400 sq. …
$1,04M
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Hotel 1 260 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 260 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 260 m²
The hotel is located in a popular Nikiti village only 50 meters to nice picturescue beach. T…
$5,77M
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Hotel 300 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Area 300 m²
hotel in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Kassandra , in the hear…
$1,14M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 310 m² in Paliouri, Greece
Hotel 310 m²
Paliouri, Greece
Area 310 m²
For sale hotel of 310 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 360 m² in Loutra, Greece
Hotel 360 m²
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 360 m²
Property Code: HPS4521 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 650.000 . This 360 sq. m. furnished Hote…
$748,054
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Hotel 450 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 450 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 450 m²
Seafront Hotel for Sale in Sithonia, Chalkidiki – 450 sq.m. A rare opportunity to acquire…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 348 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 348 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
The complex of villas is located in a famous Sani area with its best beaches in Halkidiki. A…
$3,46M
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Hotel 800 m² in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Bedrooms 43
Bathrooms count 43
Area 800 m²
Property Code: HPS516 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for € 3.200.000 . This 800 sq. m…
$3,68M
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