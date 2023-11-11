UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Chalkidiki Regional Unit
Commercial real estate in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Kassandra
220
The Municipality of Sithonia
73
Nikiti
38
Polygyros
36
The municipality Nea Propontida
33
Kassandria
32
Municipality of Aristotle
24
Ierissos
15
Neos Marmaras
15
Nea Moudania
12
Sykia
12
Gerakini beach
3
386 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
1
280 m²
1
€850,000
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
14
730 m²
1
€2,50M
Recommend
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
10
10
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these 5 luxury homes…
€1,50M
Recommend
Commercial 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
4
4
Investment opportunity with this custom-built villa including 3 separate homes (needs some f…
€550,000
Recommend
Hotel 21 bedroom
Pefkochori, Greece
21
1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS4230 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €3.500.000 . This 1000 sq.…
€3,50M
Recommend
Commercial real estate
Nea Potidea, Greece
22
14
1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS4162 - Building FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €1.150.000 . This 12…
€1,15M
Recommend
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kallithea, Greece
32
600 m²
-1
Kallithea SALE Hotel 32 Rooms, 16 Bathroom 16 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, Good condition, Gar…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Moles Kalyves, Greece
18
Super opportunity to take over and finish off this Hotel/business for sale in Kassandra Halk…
€650,000
Recommend
Shop 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
2
2
3
Investment property in the heart of Hanioti with a shop and living area combined on 3 levels…
€290,000
Recommend
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
10
10
3
For Sale in a prime location rental apartments, on 3 floors including 160 sq meters of renta…
€1,10M
Recommend
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
10
10
2
This traditional Greek property is located in a stylish residential area of Sani / Nea Fokia…
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial 6 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
6
4
2 Maiosnettes on a corner unit in the thriving town of Pefkohori Halkidiki with a great prim…
€614,000
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Pefkochori, Greece
14
New Hotel for sale in the thriving seaside town of Pefkohori only 50 m from the sandy beach.…
€2,10M
Recommend
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
10
7
Thriving business of rental apartments for sale in a fabulous location in Polihrono with 450…
€795,000
Recommend
Commercial 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
3
3
Ideal investment for sale in a prime area of Kalithea Halkidiki with a total of 121 sq meter…
€265,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
15
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these 5 luxury homes…
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
18
FOR SALE, This prestigious portfolio of a luxury hotel in KASSANDRA only 500 m from the sand…
€3,50M
Recommend
Commercial real estate with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Fokea, Greece
9
9
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in this luxury building…
€2,00M
Recommend
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
11
Apartments for sale in a prime location with 500 m of rental space on 2 floors plus basement…
€1,10M
Recommend
Shop 5 bathrooms with parking
Polychrono, Greece
5
Ideal investment with these shops for sale in the seaside town of POLIHRONO with a total of …
€380,000
Recommend
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
6
6
3
Building of rental apartments for sale in pristine condition, with 250 sq m of rental area. …
€695,000
Recommend
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Moles Kalyves, Greece
8
8
2
Investment opportunity knocks with these 8 apartments in front of the beach, ideal for an in…
€3,40M
Recommend
Commercial 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Paliouri, Greece
4
4
Luxurious villas 300 m2 with a large pool, endless panoramic sea views, and a manicured gard…
€650,000
Recommend
Commercial with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Polychrono, Greece
5
4
Investment opportunity with 111.60 sq meters of space very close to the seaside plus a 30 m …
€350,000
Recommend
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
23
Super opportunity to take over and run this business for sale in Kassandra Halkidiki. It com…
€1,45M
Recommend
Commercial 6 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Polychrono, Greece
6
3
Ideal Investment Opportunity for sale with 184 sq meters of living area including 600 m gard…
€280,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Polychrono, Greece
9
7
Ideal Investment Opportunity for sale with 360 sq meters of living area including 700 m gard…
€995,000
Recommend
Hotel 32 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
32
16
600 m²
Property Code: HPS3999 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €2.000.000 . This 600 sq.…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra, Greece
1
210 m²
1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There is …
€350,000
Recommend
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Toroni, Greece
30
1 200 m²
-1
Center SALE Hotel 30 Rooms, 30 Living Room 30 Kitchen 30 Bathroom Area: 1200 m2, 3 Levels, E…
€4,00M
Recommend
