  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Greece
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Central Greece, Greece

Municipality of Chalkida
3
Eretria Municipality
4
Municipal Unit of Malesina
7
Lokroi Municipality
7
10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Delphi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Delphi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Arachova. 1st floor consists of living room with…
$782,807
Villa 7 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$1,62M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of li…
$1,57M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one ki…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$574,059
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, …
$782,285
Villa 3 bedrooms in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$469,684
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 493 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one WC…
$1,20M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$469,684
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedr…
$814,120
Properties features in Central Greece, Greece

Realting.com
Go