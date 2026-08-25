Villas for sale in Central Greece, Greece

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Villas in Central Greece, Greece

;
Lokroi Municipality
8
Municipal Unit of Malesina
7
Municipality of Tanagra
4
Municipal Unit of Inofyta
4
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28 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 585 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811 680
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International Property Alerts
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedr…
$920 953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one ki…
Price on request
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Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 580 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$649 390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 335 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Price on request
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$448 669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Central Greece, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 595 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$1,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$531 319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$818 915
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$531 319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 298 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one shower WC,…
$560 837
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811 680
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one store…
$3,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 493 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one WC…
$1,36M
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811 680
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one be…
$625 776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Delphi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Arachova. 1st floor consists of living room with…
$885 531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
€695,000 Property Type: Villa Bedrooms: 3 Total Plot Area: 311 sq.m Internal Living Area…
$823 151
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Livanates, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Livanates, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 525 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 525 sq.meters in central Greece. Basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Dilesi, Greece
Villa
Dilesi, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea…
$826 496
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 460 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$814 689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
PROJECT INTRODUCTION Aegean Breeze II is a collection of beachfront apartments and villas…
$413 131
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
KEY FEATURE Prime Location: Chania, Crete Island is an emerging destination in the Med…
$298 046
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Villa 1 bedroom in Glyphada, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Glyphada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
1 037 / 5 000Translation resultsTranslationEquipped with KNX technology, this smart home off…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aliveri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aliveri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Fabulous Detached Villa with Private Swimming Pool in Aliveri, Evia Island, Greece Property …
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marmari, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marmari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
This gorgeous villa offers laid-back island living, just a short drive or ferry ride from th…
Price on request
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Properties features in Central Greece, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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