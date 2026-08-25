Cottages for sale in Central Greece, Greece

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Cottages in Central Greece, Greece

;
Lokroi Municipality
5
Municipal Unit of Malesina
3
Municipality of Tanagra
7
Municipal Unit of Inofyta
4
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38 properties total found
Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 165 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$303 529
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Area 130 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 130 square meters in central Greece. The cottage c…
$230 627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tragana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tragana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one …
$531 319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one …
$259 756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Aliveri, Greece
Cottage
Aliveri, Greece
Area 200 m²
The property consists of two apartments with many interior and exterior decoration possibili…
$366 020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$531 319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 102 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
$259 756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedroo…
$755 654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 402 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedro…
$153 492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$295 177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$413 248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 299 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 299 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$767 461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tragana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tragana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of livi…
$531 319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2…
$366 020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage
Melissochori, Greece
Area 315 m²
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
$501 801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mouriki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mouriki, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$425 055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Aliveri, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Aliveri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 204 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Arachova, Greece
Cottage
Arachova, Greece
Area 400 m²
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 420 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is uni…
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bed…
$200 720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$413 248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Inofyta, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Inofyta, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 74 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of one b…
$141 685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$295 177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$426 661
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$231 348
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one s…
$413 248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of livin…
$549 030
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Area 365 m²
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. The owne…
$422 694
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 12 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one s…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedroo…
$342 406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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