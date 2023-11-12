Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Central Greece, Greece

Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Kakoperato, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Kakoperato, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 81 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€250,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Orei, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Orei, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loukisia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€375,000
3 room cottage in Chalkoutsi, Greece
3 room cottage
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 249 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€180,000
3 room cottage in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
3 room cottage
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€170,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Markopoulo Oropou 120 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms…
€130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Avlida Beach, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one kitchen…
€190,000
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
€358,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Lihada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Lihada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€275,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
€168,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Oropos, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Oropos northeast of Athens 35klm, Alonia area, nes, single-family house with an area of 210 …
€285,000
Cottage with swimming pool, with Back yard (Garden) in Oropos, Greece
Cottage with swimming pool, with Back yard (Garden)
Oropos, Greece
Area 600 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
€220,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€865,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€365,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Lianokladi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Lianokladi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Fthiotida: Leianokladi - 250 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 2…
€200,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€135,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 283 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€195,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace, air conditioning, …
€110,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€580,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Seta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Seta, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€108,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Pili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Pili, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€140,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
€335,000
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Gouves, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
€450,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Giannitsou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Giannitsou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€120,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Giannitsou, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Giannitsou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
€130,000
Cottage 10 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Seta, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Seta, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€180,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
€425,000

