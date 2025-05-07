Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Greece
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Central Greece, Greece

Municipality of Chalkida
20
Eretria Municipality
11
Municipal Unit of Malesina
5
Lokroi Municipality
5
Show more
Cottage Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Avlida Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 316 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of li…
$386,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Basement consists of one bed…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. The owne…
$373,660
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Central Greece, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go