  Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Greece
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Central Greece, Greece

Municipality of Chalkida
20
Eretria Municipality
11
Municipal Unit of Malesina
5
Lokroi Municipality
5
41 property total found
1 room Cottage in Gialtra, Greece
1 room Cottage
Gialtra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a three-storey unfinished cottage in the town of Yaltra on the island of Evia. E…
$346,440
$346,440
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$88,718
$88,718
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$266,155
$266,155
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one kitchen, on…
$198,311
$198,311
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalybia Libadiou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalybia Libadiou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of living room,…
$156,561
$156,561
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Karystos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Karystos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 3 b…
$386,185
$386,185
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$380,966
$380,966
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey house of 271 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of li…
$488,270
$488,270
3 room cottage in Eretria Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are: a fireplace. The o…
$175,349
$175,349
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
$166,999
$166,999
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the se…
$724,258
$724,258
Cottage 11 bedrooms in Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 4 …
$678,433
$678,433
Cottage 4 rooms in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. The owne…
$629,790
$629,790
1 room Cottage in Eretria Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
$1,23M
$1,23M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Karystos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Karystos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2 b…
$991,556
$991,556
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Mantoudi - Limni - Aghia Anna Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Mantoudi - Limni - Aghia Anna Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
$146,124
$146,124
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of living …
$485,341
$485,341
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$156,561
$156,561
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one st…
$469,684
$469,684
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of living…
$469,684
$469,684
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrakomi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrakomi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$125,249
$125,249
1 room Cottage in Paralia Kymis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paralia Kymis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The property consists of two apartments with many interior and exterior decoration possibili…
$346,440
$346,440
1 room Cottage in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 128 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is unique…
$614,652
$614,652
1 room Cottage in Agoriani, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agoriani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
$2,79M
$2,79M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Artemisio, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Artemisio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$311,796
$311,796
Cottage 1 bedroom in Makrakomi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Makrakomi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
$135,687
$135,687
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 402 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,25M
$1,25M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$574,059
$574,059
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Basement consists of one bed…
$1,05M
$1,05M
Cottage 1 bedroom in Paralia Kymis, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Paralia Kymis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$1,67M
$1,67M
Properties features in Central Greece, Greece

