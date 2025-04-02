Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Keminmaa
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Keminmaa, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Keminmaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Keminmaa, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to this premium quality and practical detached house completed in 2021! This energy-…
$286,066
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Keminmaa, Finland
2 bedroom house
Keminmaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$77,783
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Keminmaa, Finland
2 bedroom house
Keminmaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
This unique, unparalleled property complex offers both history and contemporary living comfo…
$388,618
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes