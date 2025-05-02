Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in North Karelia, Finland

3 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
What would it be like to have your own island and an island cottage in the tranquility of na…
$141,028
Villa 1 bedroom in Lieksa, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Lieksa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique beach villa in the national landscape of Loma-Koli, next to hiking and skiing trails …
$276,415
3 bedroom house in Kontiolahti, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kontiolahti, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/1
**The home of your dreams by the river Pielisjoki — Geothermal detached house only 20 minute…
$326,057
Properties features in North Karelia, Finland

