Rent houses Pool per month in Cyprus

Larnaca
3
Peyia
11
Ayia Napa
4
Paralimni
3
46 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
A beautiful Three bedroom detached house in Lakatamia-Anthoupoli area. This luxury property …
$4,435
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
La Maison Estates is delighted to introduce this enticing 4-bedroom property in Palouriotisa…
$4,904
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 670 m²
Excellent 5 bedrooms house in Engomi area. Experience the illusion of space in this wonderf…
$1,66M
per month
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 431 m²
Situated in a serene seafront location, this villa offers privacy and tranquillity, with cap…
$8,010
per month
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 690 m²
If you are looking for the height of luxury in your property, in a great location, with  exp…
$13,305
per month
4 bedroom house in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Beautiful Detached House located in the area of Kokkinotrimithia close to all amenities. co…
$2,725
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
La Maison Estates is thrilled to introduce this stunning 4-bedroom property, complete with a…
$4,141
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Luxury Home in Engomi: Exquisite Living in a Prime Location This exceptional luxury home is…
$6,539
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 310 m²
Luxurious Detached House in Latsia/Dali Area This exquisite detached house is situated in t…
$3,052
per month
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
This amazing property located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia with very easy access to th…
$14,168
per month
3 bedroom house in Mazotos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Mazotos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
A gorgeous luxury beachfront villa in Mazotos area for rent! The villa is full furnished and…
$3,923
per month
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
This Gorgeous Outlooks Home is now available for Rent in Latsia area (near GSP stadium) with…
$4,904
per month
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 500 m²
This is one of the most luxurious houses in Nicosia, encompassing the ultimate in luxury, st…
$22,176
per month
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
A gorgeous luxury villa for sale or rent in Pervolia Area, very close to the beach. Designed…
$2,606
per month
6 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
This lovely house is located in Prestigious area of Strovolos, to an area that only luxuriou…
$14,414
per month
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
A super beautiful, Aristocratic house located in the best area of Engomi, Nicosia. 🏡 The To…
$22,176
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Spacious 4BR Property for Rent I with Storage Room I Maid Room I Good Location. La Mais…
$8,174
per month
5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
An exclusive modern development set in a pristine seafront location. This upscale villa offe…
$10,571
per month
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
We introduce an elegant modern family residence situated on a corner plot, boasting a splend…
$3,814
per month
6 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 565 m²
This magnificent villa, which is situated in the second row of structures along the seafront…
$10,789
per month
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Probably the Best Resale House in Nea Ledra, Latsia area. The property was built in 2014 wi…
$1,31M
per month
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
a Modern design property in a big plot with double covered parking Located in a beautiful ar…
$4,359
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
For rent fantastic house in Engomi, very near to Hilton Park Hotel and Alpha Mega Supermarke…
$3,487
per month
7 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 410 m²
This is one of the most luxurious houses in Cyprus, encompassing the ultimate in luxury, sty…
$4,36M
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Super Contemporary five-bedroom house of  650sqm (450sqm plus 200sqm basement) located in th…
$9,979
per month
3 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
A modern family villa with private pool in Livadia area for rent! The villa is full furnishe…
$2,398
per month
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 636 m²
La Maison Real Estate is delighted to present a spectacular property in Ayioi Omologites. Th…
$5,544
per month
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Step into this wonderful 4-bedroom house located in a quiet and nice area of Strovolos. This…
$5,122
per month
House in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
House
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Area 648 m²
This property is located in one of the most attractive areas of Limassol, Agios Tychonas. T…
$54,491
per month
5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 301 m²
A luxurious retreat just 100 meters from Protaras' sandy beach. Spread over three levels on …
$13,841
per month
