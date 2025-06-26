Show property on map Show properties list
Rent houses per month in Germasogeia, Cyprus

27 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Limassol, Potamos Germasogeias Modern detached 3-bedroom house just a 5-minute walk from th…
$4,034
per month
3 bedroom bungalow in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom bungalow
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
4 Bedroom Bungalow in Potamos Germasogeias. Fire place Heating AC 3 Bedrooms 1 Maids house …
$6,728
per month
4 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
4 bedrooms modern house. Also there is another room for helper on basement. Whole plot 740sq…
$8,000
per month
6 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Floor 3
Spacious Sea View Villa for Rent Luxurious 3-level villa set on a 1,082 sq.m. plot with 550…
$22,766
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Charming 3-Bedroom House in Germasogeia – Cozy & Spacious Discover this beautiful 3-bedroom…
$2,846
per month
2 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Nestled in the tranquil residential area of Kalogiroi in the Limassol, this captivating 2-be…
$2,846
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant Three-Story Townhouse in a Prime Neighborhood We are pleased to present a stunning t…
$3,529
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Renovated 3-Bedroom House for Long-Term Rent in Germasogeia Available for long-term rent, th…
$2,513
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
House in Germasogeia – 3 Bedrooms, Underfloor Heating, Pool Spacious and cozy house in the …
$5,691
per month
8 bedroom House in Germasogeia, Cyprus
8 bedroom House
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 477 m²
Floor 3
A prestigious coastal retreat under construction in Limassol, Cyprus. This luxurious residen…
$39,840
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
290 area! Was built 2012 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms! Parking available 2 warehouse big basement …
$2,846
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The rent price including common expenses + 2 security deposits against damages. Utilities s…
$5,122
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Three Bedroom detached house Included All government taxes. Included: -Garden, -Alarm, -…
$3,003
per month
5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Luxurious 5-Bedroom Villa in Germasogeia Green Area Stunning fully furnished villa nestled …
$16,149
per month
6 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Welcome to this exquisite modern villa, a luxurious haven boasting six spacious bedrooms, ea…
$17,074
per month
5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Luxury 5 bedroom villa in Mouttagiaka area with fantastic views of the city and the sea. It …
$30,734
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This elegant 3-bedroom house in Germasogeia is just 700 meters from the sea. The property fe…
$22,766
per month
4 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Elegant 4-Bedroom House in Tourist Area with Large Garden & Pool Located in a prime tourist…
$7,399
per month
5 bedroom villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Very large luxurious house in a prime location in Germasogia area very close to the high way…
$8,611
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Floor 3
For rent - 3 bedrooms. large maisonette with two guest areas, a separate kitchen, a pantry, …
$3,187
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The cozy complex is located on a quiet street, in the heart of the popular residential quart…
$3,870
per month
5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury 5 Bdr. Villa in the most demanded Area of Limassol for long term Rent! Villa is situa…
$6,298
per month
7 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Floor 4
Modern 7-Bedroom Villa for Rent in Private Complex Spanning 530m² across 4 floors, this full…
$11,625
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
For rent: Spacious 3-bedroom large maisonette with two living areas, a separate kitchen, a s…
$3,984
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Brand new two contemporary semi-detached maisonettes now ready for occupancy! Nearby Dasoudi…
$3,415
per month
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 3
It is a unique complex located in the center of Limassol in a prestigious housing areas of t…
$7,399
per month
2 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Island Living Just 400m from the Sea This beautifully designed home is set in the hea…
$4,363
per month
