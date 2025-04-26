Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Rent houses per month in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

6 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 404 m²
Luxury residence, only 50 meters to the sea and sandy beach.The ground floor of the villa ha…
$24,166
per month
5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
We offer for rent a luxurious 5-bedroom villa with sea views, in an area with 5* hotels Sant…
$38,419
per month
3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A lovely house for rent in Pyrgos, offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The property include…
$2,415
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The villa offers 4 bedrooms, each with its own terrace and incredible views, 4 bathrooms, sp…
$7,684
per month
5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
The Residence is a magnificent complex of real estate located in a prestigious area of ​​Lim…
$28,540
per month
6 bedroom villa in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
FLEUR DE MER N-3 - NEXT TO PARKLANE Land 260 m2, Covered area House + basement 246 m2, Roof…
$7,684
per month
