  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Rent houses per month in Larnaca, Cyprus

19 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Looking for a spacious, modern, and stylish home to rent? Your search ends here! This 4-bedr…
$2,831
per month
2 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Situated in the peaceful and picturesque village of Oroklini, Larnaca, this delightful 2-bed…
$1,132
per month
3 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
A modern family villa with private pool in Livadia area for rent! The villa is full furnishe…
$2,398
per month
4 bedroom house in Maroni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 4
A beautiful seaside villa, located at Zygi just 20 meters from the coast. The villa consists…
$6,793
per month
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
A gorgeous luxury villa for sale or rent in Pervolia Area, very close to the beach. Designed…
$2,606
per month
3 bedroom house in Mazotos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Mazotos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
A gorgeous luxury beachfront villa in Mazotos area for rent! The villa is full furnished and…
$3,923
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,397
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,397
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,397
per month
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the tranquil and sought-after neighborhood of Agios Nikolaos, Larnaca, this beaut…
$1,132
per month
4 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4bdroom house, 2garage. No furniture. Included: -Garden, -Attic/Loft, -Storage room
$2,038
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,397
per month
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom and 2-bathroom ground floor, semi-detached house for rent in Larna…
$1,744
per month
5 bedroom villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
5 bedrooms house with pool and central heating in Oroklini. Great location with easy access …
$2,095
per month
3 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedroom House, 2 Bathrooms -One En-suite Fully Furnished for Rent Fully furniture and Elec…
$1,472
per month
4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A modern villa for rent in Dromolaxia area, very close to the beach. The house is full furni…
$2,561
per month
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Lovely beachfront villa is now available for Rent,  situated in the peaceful Pervolia area i…
$2,180
per month
3 bedroom house in Pyla, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyla, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Three-bedroom house with private pool in Pyla area for rent! The house is located in a nice …
$1,635
per month
5 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
5 Bedroom Detached house for rent in Skala, Larnaca. Prime location, near shops etc., beau…
$2,378
per month
