Long-term rent of duplexes in Cyprus

Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 3
It is a unique complex located in the center of Limassol in a prestigious housing areas of t…
$7,140
per month
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Newly Renovated Spacious 3 Bedroom whole floor apt located on a 3 Storey Building In Central…
$2,744
per month
