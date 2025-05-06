Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Ypsonas Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Rent houses per month in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Stunning 4-bedroom villa for rent, offering a spacious 240m² covered area. Located in a quie…
$4,416
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go