  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Rent houses per month in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

12 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Spacious 4-Bedroom House with Swimming Pool for Rent This beautiful 4-bedroom house offers …
$7,684
per month
5 bedroom villa in Limassol District, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
5 bedroom, New build, Unfurnished, Floor heating, Vrv A/c, Alarm/CCTV, Sauna, Jacuzzi indoor…
$27,461
per month
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Fully renovated luxury 3 bed ground floor flat (Like new) in Kapsalos area - In a 2 floor bu…
$2,744
per month
6 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
This 6 bedroom house in Panthea,Limassol is now available for rent.The house is located in a…
$3,622
per month
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the perfect blend of comfort and convenience in this charming 3+1 bedroom house loc…
$3,293
per month
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A fully furnished A/C 3 bedroom semi detached ground floor house for rent in the heart of Li…
$2,195
per month
3 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 2
3 bedroom semi detached house for RENT in Mesa Getonia 125 sq.m covered area and 3 verand…
$4,720
per month
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedroom house for rent, with central heating, photovoltaics, internet, near to island scho…
$2,526
per month
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Newly Renovated Spacious 3 Bedroom whole floor apt located on a 3 Storey Building In Central…
$2,744
per month
3 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This charming semi-detached house, built in 2012, offers a spacious 250 m² of living space. …
$3,845
per month
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
3 bedroom house for rent in Omonoia area near New Port. Fully furnished With a/c, fire pla…
$1,756
per month
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fully furnished Semi-detached house for rent. Total covered area 185m2, 3 bedrooms one with…
$2,746
per month
