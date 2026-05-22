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Houses for long term rent in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Welcome to a stunning contemporary residence located in Moni area in a newly developed neigh…
$5,779
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
The kitchen is going to be renovated this month. Available for rent, this spacious detached …
$2,056
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
7 bedroom villa in Moni, Cyprus
7 bedroom villa
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
7 Bedroom house, Located in the exclusive area of Moni in Limassol, this beautiful, super lu…
$8,091
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Properties features in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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