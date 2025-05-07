Show property on map Show properties list
Rent houses per month in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

7 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Features: •⁠ ⁠Bedrooms: 3 Spacious Bedrooms, each outfitted with motorised blackou…
$3,963
per month
5 bedroom villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This is for a beautiful, spacious detached villa that is located in a quiet and safe neighbo…
$7,360
per month
4 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
A beautifully renovated four-bedroom home, thoughtfully restored with attention to every det…
$4,303
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Large 4 bedroom Villa is situated in calm, comfortable for living area of Pareklisia, just 8…
$11,322
per month
4 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
A truly exclusive development located on the hills of Parekklisia. The project enjoys a bre…
$16,984
per month
2 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2-Bedroom Townhouse for Rent | Pareklissia, Limassol Stylish and fully furnished 2-bedroom …
$2,264
per month
5 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
For sale two-storey house with five bedrooms, swimming pool in a quiet area of the city of L…
$6,793
per month
