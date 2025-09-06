Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Polis Chrysochous
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Rent houses per month in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Just steps from the sea, Riviera Beach Villa offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy coastal…
$5,830
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Polis, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
ONLY SMALL PET ALLOWED •Set on a gated complex, with a private sandy beach, •The property of…
$3,165
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Sandy Beach Villa – Luxury Living by the Sea Set within a gated complex on a private sandy b…
$3,048
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
This beautiful bungalow is situated on the beach at Latchi and close to Latchi (Latsi) harbo…
$2,180
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view