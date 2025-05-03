Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Long-term rental
  4. House
  5. Sea view

Rent houses seaview per month in Cyprus

Larnaca
3
Peyia
11
Ayia Napa
4
Paralimni
3
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 431 m²
Situated in a serene seafront location, this villa offers privacy and tranquillity, with cap…
$8,010
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mazotos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Mazotos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
A gorgeous luxury beachfront villa in Mazotos area for rent! The villa is full furnished and…
$3,923
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Lovely beachfront villa is now available for Rent,  situated in the peaceful Pervolia area i…
$2,180
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
A gorgeous luxury villa for sale or rent in Pervolia Area, very close to the beach. Designed…
$2,606
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
An exclusive modern development set in a pristine seafront location. This upscale villa offe…
$10,571
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
This beautiful bungalow is situated on the beach at Latchi and close to Latchi (Latsi) harbo…
$2,180
per month
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 565 m²
This magnificent villa, which is situated in the second row of structures along the seafront…
$10,789
per month
Leave a request
House in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
House
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Area 648 m²
This property is located in one of the most attractive areas of Limassol, Agios Tychonas. T…
$54,491
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Cyprus

villas

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool