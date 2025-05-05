Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Rent houses per month in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
6 bedroom villa in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Welcome to this exquisite villa located in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas in Limasso…
$33,967
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
House in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
House
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Area 648 m²
This property is located in one of the most attractive areas of Limassol, Agios Tychonas. T…
$54,491
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
This exquisite two-bedroom townhouse seamlessly blends modern comfort with luxurious ameniti…
$4,303
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
7 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 745 m²
Healthy Living in Harmony with Nature. This villas are perched at the highest point of the h…
$39,629
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool