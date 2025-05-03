Show property on map Show properties list
Rent houses with garden per month in Cyprus

3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
A beautiful Three bedroom detached house in Lakatamia-Anthoupoli area. This luxury property …
$4,435
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
La Maison Estates is delighted to introduce this enticing 4-bedroom property in Palouriotisa…
$4,904
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 670 m²
Excellent 5 bedrooms house in Engomi area. Experience the illusion of space in this wonderf…
$1,66M
per month
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 690 m²
If you are looking for the height of luxury in your property, in a great location, with  exp…
$13,305
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Simply Stunning Residence with Premium Features in Engomi Ground Floor: An expansive open-p…
$2,943
per month
4 bedroom house in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Beautiful Detached House located in the area of Kokkinotrimithia close to all amenities. co…
$2,725
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Luxury Home in Engomi: Exquisite Living in a Prime Location This exceptional luxury home is…
$6,539
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 310 m²
Luxurious Detached House in Latsia/Dali Area This exquisite detached house is situated in t…
$3,052
per month
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
This amazing property located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia with very easy access to th…
$14,168
per month
3 bedroom house in Mazotos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Mazotos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
A gorgeous luxury beachfront villa in Mazotos area for rent! The villa is full furnished and…
$3,923
per month
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
This Gorgeous Outlooks Home is now available for Rent in Latsia area (near GSP stadium) with…
$4,904
per month
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 500 m²
This is one of the most luxurious houses in Nicosia, encompassing the ultimate in luxury, st…
$22,176
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Excellence style detached house in kalithea (near Carlsberg) with high end finishes. The pr…
$3,992
per month
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Lovely beachfront villa is now available for Rent,  situated in the peaceful Pervolia area i…
$2,180
per month
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
A gorgeous luxury villa for sale or rent in Pervolia Area, very close to the beach. Designed…
$2,606
per month
6 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
This lovely house is located in Prestigious area of Strovolos, to an area that only luxuriou…
$14,414
per month
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
A super beautiful, Aristocratic house located in the best area of Engomi, Nicosia. 🏡 The To…
$22,176
per month
3 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Spacious And Contemporary Living property located  in platy Aglatzias area/rik close to all …
$3,814
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Spacious 4BR Property for Rent I with Storage Room I Maid Room I Good Location. La Mais…
$8,174
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Introducing an exceptional residence situated on a 600 sqm plot, boasting a spacious interna…
$4,141
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Located in one of Nicosia’s most quiet residential areas this outstanding 5 bedroom property…
$4,213
per month
2 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
This beautiful bungalow is situated on the beach at Latchi and close to Latchi (Latsi) harbo…
$2,180
per month
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
We introduce an elegant modern family residence situated on a corner plot, boasting a splend…
$3,814
per month
6 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 565 m²
This magnificent villa, which is situated in the second row of structures along the seafront…
$10,789
per month
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Probably the Best Resale House in Nea Ledra, Latsia area. The property was built in 2014 wi…
$1,31M
per month
4 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
This impeccably situated residence located in the heart of Old Nicosia , in close proximity …
$2,180
per month
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This property located in a very quiet residential area of Strovolos close to all amenities a…
$1,798
per month
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
a Modern design property in a big plot with double covered parking Located in a beautiful ar…
$4,359
per month
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
For rent fantastic house in Engomi, very near to Hilton Park Hotel and Alpha Mega Supermarke…
$3,487
per month
7 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 410 m²
This is one of the most luxurious houses in Cyprus, encompassing the ultimate in luxury, sty…
$4,36M
per month
