Pool Houses for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

115 properties total found
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 144 sq.m. covered…
$394,058
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
In one of the most beautiful areas of Nicosia, Strovolos, this Residence was constructed wit…
$544,911
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
An elite residential property located in a prime location of Engomi area. These finely desig…
$2,72M
House in Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
This luxury home is situated in a nice neiborhood of Engomi  area and enclosed by mature gar…
$1,32M
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 160 sq.m. covered…
$424,594
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
$679,887
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
$388,087
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Three bedroom resale detached house for sale in Pernera - Famagusta province. The house cons…
$290,287
3 room cottage in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale resale detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca district, with 180 s…
$240,237
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Τhekla - Famagusta…
$474,921
House in Nicosia District, Cyprus
House
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 592 m²
A two-story house with an attic and a basement, situated in a prime location in Kalithea, Da…
$670,241
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
This beatiful house  is located  in a prestigious area of Strovolos. The house consist 2 liv…
$3,33M
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
We present an Aristocratic modern house whos is suited in a corner plot with amazing garden …
$1,31M
8 bedroom House in Nicosia, Cyprus
8 bedroom House
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 900 m²
This is a dream house, very unique and extremely luxury in the exclusive area of Egkomi clos…
Price on request
6 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
This lovely house is located in Prestigious area of Strovolos, to an area that only luxuriou…
$3,55M
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 494 m²
Welcome to your dream residence in Engomi, where luxury meets sophistication! This stunning …
$1,83M
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Beautiful Four Bedroom house located in the prestigious area of Engomi near Hilton Park. Th…
Price on request
House in Strovolos, Cyprus
House
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 330 m²
Immerse yourself in luxury within this remarkable two-story standalone residence nestled in …
$3,05M
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 636 m²
La Maison Real Estate is delighted to present a spectacular property in Ayioi Omologites. Th…
$2,44M
House 10 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
House 10 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
The villas have been designed by a famous Italian architect, product and furniture designer …
$3,49M
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
This 5 bedroom house located in Strovolos Areas close to all amenities. It comprises of a l…
$731,794
6 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
This is a unique property available in a Prime Location of  Geri area, close to all amenitie…
$1,39M
Villa 6 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 6 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 289 m²
Six bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol…
$679,887
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
La Maison Estates is thrilled to introduce this stunning new property listing located in the…
$2,18M
5 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
House with character in Aglantzia, Nicosia, designed by a famous architect. It has five bedr…
$686,588
House in Nicosia District, Cyprus
House
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 452 m²
A Modern Houses located in a beautiful location in Lythrodontas, Nicosia District. The prop…
$708,384
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 830 m²
Modern  house available for sale in one of the most prestigious areas of Nicosia, minutes aw…
Price on request
House in Nicosia District, Cyprus
House
Nicosia District, Cyprus
A  Four-bedroom two storey house with swimming pool situated in two plots, in Strovolos area…
$1,66M
3 room cottage in Latsia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$324,946
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
? Step into the realm of your ideal home! This exceptional, modern villa presents a distinct…
$1,25M
