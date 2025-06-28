Houses for sale in Nisou, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
5 bedroom house in Nisou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nisou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
Impressive 5 bedroom villa with long columns and imposing face towards the road. The villa i…
$953,662
4 bedroom house in Nisou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nisou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
A lovely detached four-bedroom house is for sale in Nisou. It consists of 270sqm. indoor are…
$513,950
5 bedroom house in Nisou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nisou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
A five-bedroom house in Nisou, Nicosia.It has an area of 386sqm. The ground floor consists o…
$802,904
5 bedroom house in Nisou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nisou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 730 m²
This beautiful villa located in Nisou area. The 5 bedroom villa with long columns and impos…
$820,496
7 bedroom house in Nisou, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Nisou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
2 Separate houses with maids' rooms in Nisou village. The houses are situated in an amazing …
$285,528
