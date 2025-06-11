Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Tseri
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Tseri, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Contemporary five bedroom house located in Tseri close to many amenities and services. The …
$566,707
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
House of 4 bedrooms built in 2003 is for sale in Tseri. It consists of 200sq.m. interior, 10…
$399,739
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
? Your Beautiful Property Awaits! ? ? Tranquility Meets Urban Living ? Escape the hustle a…
$282,264
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 600 m²
The villa located  on a hill at Tseri municipality. The ground floor comprises of a kitchen…
$4,44M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 324 m²
A share (83.8%) of an incomplete residential development in Tseri. The corresponding share o…
$479,686
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
This is a luxury villa for sale located in a quite neighborhood in Tseri. The Villa is buil…
$776,145
Leave a request
House in Tseri, Cyprus
House
Tseri, Cyprus
Area 250 m²
A contemporary two-story residence in Tseri, Nicosia, boasts a swimming pool. The lower leve…
$408,683
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Four bedroom house in a quiet and attractive location of Tseri area.  The property is situat…
$498,951
Leave a request

Properties features in Tseri, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go