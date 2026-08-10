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Houses for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

;
Nicosia
291
Strovolos
73
Lakatameia
62
Latsia
51
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395 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
A gorgeous detached house with a huge and beautiful garden in Geri. The house is situated at…
$489,893
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4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
4-Bedroom Detached House Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 4-bedroom contemporary de…
$567,950
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
A three storey house in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The house on the ground floor has an area of 104s…
$472,186
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4 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
House of 4 bedrooms built in 2003 is for sale in Tseri. It consists of 200sq.m. interior, 10…
$413,163
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
This modern 3-bedroom villa offers comfortable and energy-efficient family living in a quiet…
$383,285
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
A beautifull detached house in one of the most luxury area in Nicosia, in Archangelos distri…
$767,302
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3 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3-Bedroom House This larger home offers 141 m² of internal space and a total built area of …
$423,936
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
A house in Archangelos/Anthoupoli, Nicosia. The property offers easy access to all the neces…
$596,135
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4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
A very nice and spacious 4 bedroom semi-detached house in a quiet area in Kaimakli, only 10 …
$472,186
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4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
This spacious home is currently under construction and offers a total covered area of 180 m²…
$394,899
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
The house is situated in a very good area of Nicosia. It is close to all amenities and servi…
$452,449
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4 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
A contemporary designed house with big garden and double covered garage. The ground floor co…
$820,423
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3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
This Home is a beautifully designed project of two family homes located in the center of Lak…
$377,477
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
A quirky and lovely house located in Makedonitissa, Nicosia. This house is situated in a qui…
$283,312
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3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
House for sale situated just 5km from the centre of Nicosia and in close proximity to the ne…
$788,219
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4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Three-storey house in Egkomi. It consists of a basement level including an office area, a ki…
$471,594
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3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
The house is situated in a very quiet area of Nicosia. It is close to all amenities and serv…
$590,232
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5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Luxury 5-bedroom house in Latsia municipality, close to General Hospital, The Mall of Cyprus…
$2,16M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
The property is a three-storey house in Egkomi. It is located 125 meters from the 3rd Primar…
$510,664
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3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
A three-bedroom house for sale in Engkomi area, Nicosia. The house consists on the ground fl…
$495,795
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4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
A Luxury villa for rent in Stovolos! The build is of 2004 and it consists of 500sqm, 30sqm t…
$1,89M
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5 bedroom house in Klirou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Klirou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Very beautiful neoclassical super luxurious Villa in Kalo Chorio, Klirou for sale. The prope…
$1,77M
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4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Detached ground floor house in Kaimakli of Nicosia District. The property it is ideally situ…
$353,588
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3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale:  three-bedroom house located in Latsia, Nicosia. This is the right-side house o…
$381,095
VAT
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3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Incomplete semi-detached house and an adjacent plot in Lakatamia, Nicosia.It comprise of an …
$383,651
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4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Detached 4 bedroom house for sale in the area of Geri in Nicosia.  The ground floor comprise…
$508,365
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3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Contemporary 3-Bedroom House – Modern Family Living in a Quiet Neighborhood This beautifully…
$476,202
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
A two-storey detached house for sale in Engomi in Nicosia. The property offers easy access t…
$343,473
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4 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
Two-storey detached house with a basement in Dali. The house has a covered area of 249 sq.m.…
$474,543
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3 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 317 m²
A huge detached house with swimming pool in Kalo Chorio village. A lovely three-bedroom hous…
$436,772
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Property types in Nicosia District

villas
cottages

Properties features in Nicosia District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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