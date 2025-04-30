Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
This  house is located in Lakatamia area  near Strakka Taver with plenthora of anemities lik…
$544,911
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 144 sq.m. covered…
$394,058
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
$244,959
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
$440,427
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
In one of the most beautiful areas of Nicosia, Strovolos, this Residence was constructed wit…
$544,911
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
$569,905
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
An elite residential property located in a prime location of Engomi area. These finely desig…
$2,72M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 160 sq.m. covered…
$424,594
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Discover this stunning five-bedroom house located in Archangelos, Nicosia. Situated in one o…
$517,665
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
$679,887
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 151 sq.m. covered…
$388,087
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Akaki, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Akaki, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale a detached house of three bedrooms in the area of Lympia - Nicosia province, with 1…
$219,963
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$495,399
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Three bedroom resale detached house for sale in Pernera - Famagusta province. The house cons…
$290,287
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale resale detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca district, with 180 s…
$240,237
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 180 sq.m. covered interior b…
$319,947
Leave a request
House in Nicosia District, Cyprus
House
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 592 m²
A two-story house with an attic and a basement, situated in a prime location in Kalithea, Da…
$670,241
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
This beatiful house  is located  in a prestigious area of Strovolos. The house consist 2 liv…
$3,33M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Livadia - Larnaca district…
$288,285
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Three Bedroom Detached property For Sale in Lakatamia next to green area. Situated in a well…
$272,456
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$300,296
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tseri, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tseri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
? Your Beautiful Property Awaits! ? ? Tranquility Meets Urban Living ? Escape the hustle a…
$282,264
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
We present an Aristocratic modern house whos is suited in a corner plot with amazing garden …
$1,31M
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Nicosia, Cyprus
8 bedroom House
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 900 m²
This is a dream house, very unique and extremely luxury in the exclusive area of Egkomi clos…
Price on request
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
This lovely house is located in Prestigious area of Strovolos, to an area that only luxuriou…
$3,55M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 494 m²
Welcome to your dream residence in Engomi, where luxury meets sophistication! This stunning …
$1,83M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pano Deftera, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pano Deftera, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Luxury detached  house in Pano Deftera area near “The Grammar School”. The property is situ…
$408,683
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
$569,905
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
This home boasts an open-concept layout with abundant natural light, seamlessly connecting t…
$403,234
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior s…
$307,147
Leave a request

