Commercial real estate in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Commercial in Dali, Cyprus
Commercial
Dali, Cyprus
A two storey commercial warehouse currently rented and operated as a recording studio, is lo…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the second floor (no.3) and occupies …
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the first floor and occupies the enti…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is  located on the third floor, and it is part of a…
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial building with a basement, ground, 1st and 2nd floor located in walking distance t…
Price on request
Commercial in Geri, Cyprus
Commercial
Geri, Cyprus
Two-storey Industrial building. The ground floor consists of an office space, 2 W/Cs (one wi…
Price on request
Commercial in Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Commercial
Pera Chorio, Cyprus
Two-story building situated in Pera Chorio, Nicosia, formerly used as an educational facilit…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
An excellent investment opportunity in a rented retail shop with a 6% ROI in a prime locatio…
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
In the heart of Nicosias' center a unique commercial opportunity in the form a ground floor …
Price on request
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 218 m²
Professional design and cutting-edge design are the main features of the latest commercial c…
€848,000
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A six-storey commercial building in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia. The ground floor consists of …
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
It consists of two shops that have been unified in Trypiotis parish, Nicosia Municipality. I…
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A retail shop and a mixed-use building in Faneromeni. It consists of a ground floor shop wit…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Four ground floor unified shops in Agioi Omologites.The property is part of a mixed-use buil…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Corner shop with basement of a total area of 264 sqm located on the left side of the buildin…
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 203 m²
For sale business with an area of 203 sq.m. In Nicosia
€500,000
Commercial 1 room in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 203 sq.meters in Nicosia. The asset is an office on the first floor, in…
€500,000
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
A ground floor shop with mezzanine in Agios Antonios.It has total covered area of 73 sq.m., …
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Whole floor office space situated on the third-floor of a mixed-use building and located in …
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
This concerns three whole floor and a half floor of office spaces situated on a six-storey c…
Price on request
Commercial in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Commercial
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Four-storey commercial building and an empty plot centrally in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.The g…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office in a landmark location with great visibility on Larnakos Avenue situated on the 1st f…
Price on request
Office in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Office
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Centrally located in Agios Antonios, Nicosia, this whole-floor office is situated on the fir…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A corner retail unit located in Agioi Omologites, in the heart of Nicosia commercial center.…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial unit in Agioi Omologites, in the heart on Nicosia commercial center.The property …
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
An excellent investment opportunity in three unified shops situated on the ground floor of a…
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
A restaurant on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.It com…
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A commercial plot with a building in Egkomi. The building consists of a ground floor with an…
Price on request
Commercial in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
A five storey mixed-use building in Strovolos. The building consists of a shop with mezzanin…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
An office in Agioi Omologites. It is part of a seven storey mixed-use building comprising 22…
Price on request

