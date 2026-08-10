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Сommercial property for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

;
Nicosia
125
Nicosia
67
Strovolos
26
Spilia
11
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164 properties total found
Office 1 162 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 162 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 162 m²
Shop on the ground floor of a building in a Complex in Kaimakli, Nicosia.It comprises of a g…
$1,07M
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Shop 264 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 264 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 264 m²
Corner shop with basement of a total area of 264 sq.m. located on the left side of the build…
$543,014
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Investment 1 133 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 1 133 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 133 m²
This luxury commercial building occupies a prominent and attractive position and benefits fr…
$3,42M
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TekceTekce
Shop 513 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 513 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 513 m²
A shop for sale located on 2nd floor of a two-storey building in Engomi area of Nicosia Dist…
$689,391
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Shop 128 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop 128 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
Shop with mezzanine, located on Lemesu Avenue in the area of Strovolos. The store consists o…
$282,519
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EMERALD in Strovolos, Cyprus
EMERALD
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 179 m²
EMERALD SHOP — Premium Retail Space in Strovolos, Nicosia The EMERALD shop is located on …
$380,000
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Investment 2 550 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 550 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 550 m²
Attractive investment opportunity! The student residence project is a four-story modern buil…
$5,61M
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Commercial property 1 965 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 965 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 965 m²
A rare opportunity to acquire a prominent commercial building in the heart of Nicosia, one o…
$2,73M
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Commercial property 2 694 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 2 694 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 694 m²
A commercial building located in Nicosia. The building comprises of five shops on the ground…
$6,33M
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Shop in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Cyprus
470 sq.m. Versatile Showroom for Sale in Pallouriotissa, Nicosia Discover an incredible inv…
$595,823
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 600 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 600 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 600 m²
Investment offering. For sale is a complete building (with cleared title deeds) with immedia…
$1,42M
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Investment 110 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 110 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Two-bedroom penthouse apartment in Acropoli available for Sale. The flat is located in a fan…
$236,093
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Shop 2 115 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 2 115 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 115 m²
A three storey building formerly occupied by a supermarket, which has been erected on three …
$3,95M
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Investment 1 537 m² in Malounta, Cyprus
Investment 1 537 m²
Malounta, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 537 m²
A share of an incomplete mixed-used building in Malounta, Nicosia.It comprises of eight inco…
$944,372
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Warehouse 3 270 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 270 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 3 270 m²
A two storeys, high spec, industrial warehouse, located in Panagia, Nicosia.The property con…
$4,88M
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Investment 358 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 358 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 358 m²
A 3-story building is available for sale in Kaimakli. The ground floor consists of a 3 bedro…
$590,232
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Investment 690 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 690 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 26
Bathrooms count 24
Area 690 m²
Whole building with 26 studios for sale in Pallouriotissa - Aglantzia near the University of…
$1,77M
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Office 103 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Office 103 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 103 m²
Modern project is located in one of the most privileged areas in Latsia near the shopping ce…
$284,576
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Office in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Cyprus
Floor 10
Located in the Trypiotis quarter, in the heart of Nicosia’s business centre, this property o…
$621,386
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 128 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 128 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 128 m²
An office on the first floor in Strovolos.It has an area of 118 sq.m. comprising of an open …
$295,116
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Warehouse in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse
Nicosia, Cyprus
The property is in Kaimakli light industrial area, Nicosia.It has a land area of 7,479sqm. F…
$1,39M
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Commercial property 952 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 952 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 952 m²
Mixed-Use Building with Showroom, Office & 3-Bedroom Apartment in Egkomi, Nicosia This versa…
$1,16M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 381 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 381 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 381 m²
A shop in on the ground floor of mixed-used in Kaimakli, Nicosia. It comprises of a 192sqm o…
$621,300
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Commercial property 3 145 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 3 145 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 14
Area 3 145 m²
A seven-storey commercial building in Trypiotis, Nicosia. It consists of: A basement of c. …
$8,62M
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Commercial property 238 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 238 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
This bar is in old Nicosia.It consists of two residential buildings which were unified and c…
$442,674
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Commercial property in Latsia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Latsia, Cyprus
Mixed-use building in Latsia, Nicosia, featuring a combination of apartments and retail shop…
$1,39M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 168 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 168 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 168 m²
Commercial building, that was used as a restaurant within the walls Nicosia. The building co…
$354,139
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Investment 600 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Investment 600 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 600 m²
A contemporary building is available for sale in Agios Antonios. Located near Landmark Hotel…
$2,11M
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Commercial property 330 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 330 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
A commercial building in Agios Dometios, Nicosia. It comprises of: -A shop of 115 sq.m. with…
$657,519
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Commercial property 1 397 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 397 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 397 m²
Located in one of the most important and prestigious Avenues in Nicosia. Currently under com…
$2,36M
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Property types in Nicosia District

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hotels
offices
investment properties
warehouses
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