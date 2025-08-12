Show property on map Show properties list
Real Estate for Investments in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Nicosia
20
Nicosia
35
Strovolos
33
Dali
4
121 property total found
Investment 2 754 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 754 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 754 m²
The commercial building  located into Nicosia City Center. The subject area is mainly chara…
$14,77M
Investment 314 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Investment 314 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
The property concerns two incomplete maisonettes and four vacant plots. The maisonettes are …
$913,688
Investment 3 015 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 3 015 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 015 m²
The property is a commercial building with a total area of 3.015m² in Engomi, Nicosia. The …
$5,39M
Investment 1 072 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 072 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 072 m²
This is a building in Engkomi, Nicosia. The building consists of 4 apartments, 1 office and …
$2,28M
Investment 2 130 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 130 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 130 m²
A mixed-use building in Agioi Omologites quarter in Nicosia Municipality. The building consi…
$4,71M
Investment 739 m² in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Investment 739 m²
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 739 m²
This incomplete building is in the final stage of construction and consists of seven beautif…
$1,53M
Investment 2 063 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 2 063 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 2 063 m²
Luxurious Building located in Strovolos Area close to all amenities and services. Type:    …
Price on request
Investment 1 820 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 1 820 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 820 m²
A mixed use building in Strovolos, Nicosia.It has an area of 1820sqm and comprises of:-The b…
$1,64M
Investment 438 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 438 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 438 m²
Commercial building located in Akropoli area close to many  services and amenities such as s…
$1,20M
Investment 3 370 000 m² in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Investment 3 370 000 m²
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 3 370 000 m²
A large area of 337 hectare of agricultural land in the outskirts of Nicosia. Under the Gov…
$55,44M
Investment 5 200 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 5 200 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 5 200 m²
Big Property Complex! Sale & Lease-Back with a well-known Company in Cyprus, with more than …
$14,33M
Investment 2 329 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 329 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 329 m²
Investment opportunity in the capital of Nicosia. A residential building  in the heart of N…
$3,27M
Investment 1 133 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 1 133 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 133 m²
This luxury commercial building occupies a prominent and attractive position and benefits fr…
$3,31M
Investment 715 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 715 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 715 m²
Commercial building in an excellent location in Strovolos, which is considered one of the bu…
$2,02M
Investment 739 m² in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Investment 739 m²
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 739 m²
Four-storey residential building  located in a central and popular location in Palouriotisa …
$1,53M
Investment 18 000 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 18 000 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 18 000 m²
This strategically located building is close proximity to the roundabout junction at the ent…
$38,14M
Investment 337 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 337 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 337 m²
In the tallest building of Nicosia a Whole floor is now available for Sale with 3A tenant. …
Price on request
Investment 1 830 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 1 830 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 830 m²
A three-storey commercial building located in Strovolos. The building has a basement with a…
$1,50M
Investment 254 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Investment 254 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 254 m²
Three apartments on the first floor in Dali, Nicosia.It consists of two three-bedroom apartm…
$413,444
Investment 1 537 m² in Malounta, Cyprus
Investment 1 537 m²
Malounta, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 537 m²
A share of an incomplete mixed-used building in Malounta, Nicosia.It comprises of eight inco…
$913,688
Investment 900 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 900 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 18
Area 900 m²
Building near Univeristy The property is ideally situated close to a plethora of amenities …
$3,10M
Investment 3 400 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 3 400 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 400 m²
Commercial building and a vacant plot, located in a unique and central location  of Nicosia …
$9,26M
Investment 223 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 223 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Two 2-bedroom apartments on the second floor in Nicosia’s old city walls.Each apartment cons…
$312,080
Investment 879 m² in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Investment 879 m²
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 879 m²
7 apartments of 2 bebdrooms , 2 apartment of 1 bedrooms and 1 apartment of 3 bedrooms locate…
$1,19M
Investment 6 486 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 6 486 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 6 486 m²
A 15-storey building with 2 basements is now available for sale in City center. The design …
Price on request
Investment 1 732 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 732 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 732 m²
The asset is a Commercial mixed-use building in Egkomi Municipality, Nicosia District. The a…
$1,94M
Investment 393 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 393 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 393 m²
This building is located in Onasagorou Streets in city center, this main commercial street h…
$523,115
Investment 5 871 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 5 871 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 5 871 m²
A shopping mall from the 1990s located in the heart of the capital's bustling commercial dis…
Price on request
Investment 1 417 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 417 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 417 m²
The property is located in Kalimakli Quarter. The two-storey building was erected 52 years a…
$2,17M
Investment 1 070 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 070 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 070 m²
The perfect investment opportunity in Cyprus' rapidly growing real estate market.  The build…
$1,63M
