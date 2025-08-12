Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

51 property total found
Warehouse 3 167 m² in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 167 m²
Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Area 3 167 m²
Warehouse located in Kokkinotrimithia area close to many amenities and services. The wareho…
$2,51M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 075 m² in Yeri, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 075 m²
Yeri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 075 m²
An industrial warehouse in Geri. It is located within Geri’s industrial area. The warehouse …
$822,320
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 600 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 600 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 1 600 m²
This asset is a 1/2 share of an industrial plot. The share of the plot contains an industria…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Warehouse 7 400 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 7 400 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 7 400 m²
New in The market! Warehouse within the industrial area of Dali, Nicosia with easy access t…
$5,78M
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 250 m² in Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 250 m²
Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Area 4 250 m²
Industrial warehouses on large field located in Agia Varvara of Nicosia district. I The fiel…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 600 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 600 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 1 600 m²
Used Warehouse within the industrial area of Dali in Nicosia. It is situated close to all n…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
A state-of-the-art and up-to-date storage facility, with a visually pleasing design, feature…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 850 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 850 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 850 m²
A two-storey leasehold industrial warehouse in Strovolos. The warehouse consists of a ground…
$941,240
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 550 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 550 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 550 m²
A share of 45.48% of an industrial building in Dali. The share corresponds to two unified wa…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 850 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 850 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 2 850 m²
The property is a two-storey warehouse industrial facility on lease in the Strovolos area. I…
$929,529
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 390 m² in Nisou, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 390 m²
Nisou, Cyprus
Area 2 390 m²
Perfect Cold Storage Warehouse located in Latsia area, Nicosia and enjoys easy access to the…
$6,21M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 675 m² in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 675 m²
Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 675 m²
Two leasehold industrial warehouses in Kokkinotrimithia. It comprises a building in the west…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 800 m² in Ergates, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 800 m²
Ergates, Cyprus
Area 4 800 m²
This substantial property comprises a sizable leasehold industrial warehouse situated in the…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Warehouse 626 m² in Ergates, Cyprus
Warehouse 626 m²
Ergates, Cyprus
Area 626 m²
A leasehold industrial workshop in the Ergates industrial area, Nicosia.It has an area of 62…
$456,844
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Nisou, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Nisou, Cyprus
Area 1 500 m²
Industrial warehouse within the industrial area of Dali-Nisou. It is situated close to all n…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 770 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 770 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 4 770 m²
Used Warehouse within the industrial area of Latsia-Dali. It is situated close to all neces…
$5,12M
Leave a request
Warehouse 308 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 308 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 308 m²
Industrial warehouse in a lively and purely industrial location in Kaimakli, in Nicosia Dist…
$331,212
Leave a request
Warehouse 531 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 531 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 531 m²
Industrial warehouse in a lively and purely industrial location in Kaimakli, in Nicosia Dist…
$571,055
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 660 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 660 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 660 m²
Two level industrial warehouse of approximately 3660 sq.m., currently rented to governmental…
$2,04M
Leave a request
Warehouse in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse
Nicosia, Cyprus
The property is in Kaimakli light industrial area, Nicosia.It has a land area of 7,479sqm. F…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 023 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 023 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 3 023 m²
A spacious warehouse in  Nicosia. It is located in the industrial area and offers very easy …
$2,00M
Leave a request
Warehouse 800 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 800 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Industrial land of 3,206 sq.m. with a ground-floor industrial building of 800 sq.m., has a f…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 283 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 283 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 283 m²
A commercial building formerly used as a supermarket in Kaimakli, Nicosia.It comprises of a …
$1,46M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 691 m² in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 691 m²
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 2 691 m²
This is an incomplete industrial showroom with offices in the Tseri industrial area of Nicos…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Warehouse 6 425 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Warehouse 6 425 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 6 425 m²
This is a leasehold industrial warehouse located in  Strovolos area. It offers excellent acc…
$2,72M
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 750 m² in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Warehouse 3 750 m²
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 3 750 m²
Industrial building FOR SALE.   In Prime Location Palouriotisa Industrial Area of Nicosi…
$2,00M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 200 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 1 200 m²
For Sale warehouse in Dali with easy access to the motorway. 1200sqm Covered Area the 200sq…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 800 m² in Ergates, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 800 m²
Ergates, Cyprus
Area 4 800 m²
This  is a sizable leasehold industrial warehouse in the Ergates industrial area, Nicosia. …
$1,87M
Leave a request
Warehouse 10 000 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 10 000 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 10 000 m²
This new industrial warehouse is situated in a prime location within Dali area, boasting exc…
$14,17M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
Under Construction new warehouse in dali area with easy access to the motorway
$2,22M
Leave a request

