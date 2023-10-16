Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Nicosia District
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Greater Nicosia
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Hotel in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Hotel
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 500 m²
Hotel Categories B: Hotel Apartments. Year: 1979 Central location, 100-150 meters from the A…
€3,50M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Category: B' Hotel Apartments. GreatLocation: 100-150m from US & RU Embassies. Rooms: -14 x …
€3,50M
Hotel with Bedrooms in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Hotel with Bedrooms
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
The hotel complex 5 * is located in the village of Chatalkay, 2 kilometers from the Medite…
€79,50M

Property types in Nicosia District

сommercial property
offices
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir