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Hotels for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
164
restaurants
3
offices
29
investment properties
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4 properties total found
Hotel 841 m² in Pedoulas, Cyprus
Hotel 841 m²
Pedoulas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 16
Area 841 m²
3-Storey Property - 16 En-Suite Rooms This spacious three-storey building, formerly operated…
$522,539
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Hotel 4 000 m² in Kakopetria, Cyprus
Hotel 4 000 m²
Kakopetria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 58
Area 4 000 m²
Hotel is nestling among pines and plane trees, overlooks the picturesque mountain village of…
$7,18M
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Hotel 2 578 m² in Pedoulas, Cyprus
Hotel 2 578 m²
Pedoulas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 50
Area 2 578 m²
The hotel is set in a secluded, lush and tranquil pine forest 3 km from Prodromos and Pedhou…
$5,90M
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Nicosia, Cyprus
Hotel
Nicosia, Cyprus
The hotel complex 5 * is located in the village of Chatalkay, 2 kilometers from the Mediterr…
$87,09M
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