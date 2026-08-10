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Shops for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

;
Nicosia
32
Nicosia
16
Strovolos
8
Spilia
7
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40 properties total found
Shop 264 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 264 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 264 m²
Corner shop with basement of a total area of 264 sq.m. located on the left side of the build…
$543,014
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Shop 513 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 513 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 513 m²
A shop for sale located on 2nd floor of a two-storey building in Engomi area of Nicosia Dist…
$689,391
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Shop 128 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop 128 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
Shop with mezzanine, located on Lemesu Avenue in the area of Strovolos. The store consists o…
$282,519
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TekceTekce
EMERALD in Strovolos, Cyprus
EMERALD
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 179 m²
EMERALD SHOP — Premium Retail Space in Strovolos, Nicosia The EMERALD shop is located on …
$380,000
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Shop in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Cyprus
470 sq.m. Versatile Showroom for Sale in Pallouriotissa, Nicosia Discover an incredible inv…
$595,823
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 2 115 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 2 115 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 115 m²
A three storey building formerly occupied by a supermarket, which has been erected on three …
$3,95M
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Shop 381 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 381 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 381 m²
A shop in on the ground floor of mixed-used in Kaimakli, Nicosia. It comprises of a 192sqm o…
$621,300
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Shop 168 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 168 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 168 m²
Commercial building, that was used as a restaurant within the walls Nicosia. The building co…
$354,139
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Shop 140 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 140 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 140 m²
A commercial shop is now available for sale in a central area of Nicosia, in Agioi Omologite…
$236,093
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Shop 385 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 385 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 385 m²
A shop on the ground floor and an office on the first floor of a commercial building in Daso…
$992,688
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Shop 81 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 81 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 81 m²
A shop on the ground floor of commercial building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.The shop compri…
$306,921
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Shop 191 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop 191 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 191 m²
Ground floor shop with mezzanine in Strovolos, ideally located near schools, banks, supermar…
$255,047
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Shop 552 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 552 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 552 m²
Two shops on the ground floor with a unified mezzanine and basement located on a seven store…
$1,42M
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Shop 41 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 41 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 41 m²
Shop on the ground floor of a commercial building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. It comprises o…
$348,237
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Shop 365 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 365 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 365 m²
An ideal small size commercial unit with a large display frontage is well-located on the gro…
$973,883
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Shop 199 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 199 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 199 m²
Shop on the ground floor in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. It has an area of 126 sq.m. and a mezza…
$377,749
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Shop 464 m² in Mitsero, Cyprus
Shop 464 m²
Mitsero, Cyprus
Area 464 m²
A commercial space formerly used as a restaurant in Mitsero, Nicosia.The main building has a…
$336,432
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Shop 323 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop 323 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 323 m²
A shop on the ground floor of a building, Strovolos.It consists of a 208sqm ground floor and…
$826,325
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Shop 328 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 328 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 328 m²
This is an incomplete shop on the ground floor of a nine storey building in Agios Antonios, …
$898,924
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Shop 262 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 262 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 262 m²
Vacant restaurant spread over 2 units on the ground floor of a complex in Aglantzia.It consi…
$584,330
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Shop 251 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 251 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 251 m²
A corner retail unit located in Agioi Omologites, in the heart of Nicosia commercial center.…
$919,153
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Shop 180 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 180 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 180 m²
Two shops of 180sqm in a prime area in Nicosia Center. These shops consist of an open-plan a…
$207,418
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Shop 80 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 80 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 80 m²
For Sale: 2 Identical Commercial Shops – Engomi, Nicosia Each property features 80 sq.m. of …
$351,818
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Shop 415 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 415 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 415 m²
A shop in Aglantzia, Nicosia. Ιt consists of: -The ground floor of 279 sq.m. comprising of a…
$847,574
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Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Ground-Floor Commercial Shop – Prime Visibility & Modern Design General Description Located …
$522,661
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 522 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop 522 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 522 m²
A restaurant on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. It co…
$903,056
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Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Ground-Floor Commercial Shop – Prime Visibility & Modern Design General Description Located …
$406,514
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 105 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 105 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 105 m²
This shop is on the ground floor of a mixed-use building in Kaimakli, Nicosia.It comprises o…
$286,853
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Shop 310 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 310 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 310 m²
The spacious shops on the ground level with their double height glass windows are perfect sh…
$2,36M
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Shop 430 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 430 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 430 m²
A shop on the ground floor of a seven-storey building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. It compris…
$991,590
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Property types in Nicosia District

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restaurants
hotels
offices
investment properties
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