Shops for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
An excellent investment opportunity in a rented retail shop with a 6% ROI in a prime locatio…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
It consists of two shops that have been unified in Trypiotis parish, Nicosia Municipality. I…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Four ground floor unified shops in Agioi Omologites.The property is part of a mixed-use buil…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Corner shop with basement of a total area of 264 sqm located on the left side of the buildin…
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
A ground floor shop with mezzanine in Agios Antonios.It has total covered area of 73 sq.m., …
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
An excellent investment opportunity in three unified shops situated on the ground floor of a…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial unit in Agioi Omologites, in the heart on Nicosia commercial center.The property …
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A corner retail unit located in Agioi Omologites, in the heart of Nicosia commercial center.…
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
A restaurant on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.It com…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop has 90 sqm retail space. It has a …
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.Theshop has 58sqm retail space on the groun…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
150 m2 total Shop space is available for rent in Aglantzia.The ground floor consists of 98m2…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop for sale in a very busy avenue of Nicosia, in the Agioi Omologites district in a landma…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of a 174sqm ground floor…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A commercial shop in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia.Total area 386 m²Exclusive right of use of a …
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A commercial shop in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia.Total area 371 m²Exclusive right of use of a …
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Prime location at Agioi Omologites, Nicosia.Total area: 375m²Exclusive use of two covered pa…
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
A shop in Agios Vasileios quarter in Strovolos. It is a part of a building located on a corn…
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
A shop in Agios Antonios quarter, Nicosia.The shop is on the ground floor. It has an interna…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Two unified shops in Agioi Omologites.The shop is part of a 6-storey commercial building con…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of an open plan retail a…
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor of commercial building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.The shop compri…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Agios Andreas, Nicosia.The shop has …
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A shop in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia.Ιn the ground floor there is the entrance area, there is…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A commercial shop is now available for sale in a central area of Nicosia, in Agioi Omologite…
Price on request
Shop with fridge in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop with fridge
Lakatamia, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor of a seven-storey building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.It comprise…
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
A shop in Chryseleousa quarter in Strovolos.The shop has an internal area of 62sqm and 25sqm…
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor of a building, Strovolos.It consists of a 208sqm ground floor and…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A spacious shop on the ground floor of the building in Engomi, Nicosia.It comprises of a gro…
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Ground floor shop with a mezzanine level in Strovolos Municipality, in Nicosia District.This…
Price on request

