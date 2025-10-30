Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

сommercial property
338
hotels
3
offices
71
investment properties
121
Show more
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Restaurant in Paliometocho, Cyprus
Restaurant
Paliometocho, Cyprus
$114,456
Leave a request
Restaurant in Nicosia, Cyprus
Restaurant
Nicosia, Cyprus
$578,060
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go