Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Nicosia District
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Greater Nicosia
37
Strovolos
11
Nicosia
4
Lakatamia
3
Office To archive
Clear all
37 properties total found
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the first floor and occupies the enti…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the second floor (no.3) and occupies …
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is  located on the third floor, and it is part of a…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
This concerns three whole floor and a half floor of office spaces situated on a six-storey c…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Whole floor office space situated on the third-floor of a mixed-use building and located in …
Price on request
Office in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Office
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Centrally located in Agios Antonios, Nicosia, this whole-floor office is situated on the fir…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office in a landmark location with great visibility on Larnakos Avenue situated on the 1st f…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
An office in Agioi Omologites. It is part of a seven storey mixed-use building comprising 22…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A nice office space located on the 3rd floor of a 5-story building in Agious Omologites.The …
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
An office in Agioi Omologites. It is part of a seven storey mixed-use building comprising 22…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
 Prime location excellent Views Finest Quality The Location The Nicosia Forum is situated at…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office in great location on AgioiOmologites.The property is consisting of 65sq.m and is loca…
€130,000
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
The property is a ground floor office and a basement in a three-storey building in Agioi Omo…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office in a central and lively location in Agioi Omologites, in Nicosia.The property is idea…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Spacious office in an excellent location in Panagia Quarter in Nicosia Municipality. It is i…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Offices for sale in a commercial building, in a very desirable location in the commercial he…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Offices for sale in a commercial building, in a very desirable location in the commercial he…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
The property is located near the centre of Nicosia at the northern corner of the Louki Akrit…
€3,50M
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Whole floor office in the heart of Nicosia city center.The office is on the 5th floor in ele…
€1,18M
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
The office is situated at Nicosia- Aglantzia area, facing Larnakas Avenue. It’s near city ce…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
This is an office on the 4th floor of a 5-storey building in Strovolos Municipality, Nicosia…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Twelve office units with a total area of 2.210 sqm, a 27-year old commercial building locate…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
This is an office space on the first floor of the building located on the main Avenue in Nic…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Modern and spacious office space of 200sqm, in a fantastic location on Stavrou Avenue.This i…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A commercial space located on the first floor in Nicosia.It comprises of two unified units o…
Price on request

Property types in Nicosia District

сommercial property
hotels
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir