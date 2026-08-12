Seaview Apartments for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

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Seafront apartments in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

;
Limassol
9
Tserkezoi Municipality
27
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100 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Explore a luxury 3-bedroom seafront apartment for sale in Neapoli, Limassol, with panoramic …
$3,23M
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Beautifully renovated 2-bedroom apartment in the sought-after Neapoli area of Limassol, just…
$455,857
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
We are pleased to present this luxurious, modern design, three-bedroom top floor apartment …
$796,743
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex nestled in one of Limassol’s most prestigious hill…
$391,789
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1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
Luxury apartment in Cyprus in Limassol - Your corner by the seaAnd a good investment!Ideal f…
$320,082
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Centrally located where Limassol's traditional cultural and modern business hearts meet, we …
$1,09M
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
Discover Contemporary living apartment in Zakaki Area in most Convinient location.The brand …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Centrally located where Limassol's traditional cultural and modern business hearts meet, we …
$1,09M
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
? Modern Full-Floor Residence with Exceptional Privacy & Comfort Set in a quiet residential…
$494,408
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this exceptional 2-bedroom penthouse, perfectly positi…
$1,73M
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
With minimalist aesthetics, these six apartments are designed to create a secluded and peace…
$446,749
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
With minimalist aesthetics, these six apartments are designed to create a secluded and peace…
$470,683
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
We are pleased to present this luxurious, modern design, three-bedroom top floor apartment …
$796,743
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex nestled in one of Limassol’s most prestigious hill…
$437,882
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Occupying a prime top-floor position on the 5th floor, this elegant three-bedroom apartment…
$2,06M
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Centrally located where Limassol's traditional cultural and modern business hearts meet, we …
$1,16M
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Experience elevated contemporary living in the heart of Limassol’s vibrant Neapolis district…
$604,969
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4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 037 m²
A landmark of luxury perched atop the iconic Residence Tower in the heart of Limassol. Spann…
$13,37M
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 470 m²
We are presenting you this beautiful, luxury, very well maintained 7 bedroom detached villa,…
$1,09M
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4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 478 m²
Experience a new level of elevated living with this extraordinary whole-floor sky residence,…
$12,30M
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4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 384 m²
This tower sets a new benchmark for high-end Mediterranean living. It celebrates the natural…
$12,10M
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
A Stunning Brand New Two Bedroom Apartment Situated in a Landmark Beachfront Building Loca…
$2,13M
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A beautiful two-bedroom apartment with stunning sea views is now available in Neapolis. Sit…
$529,723
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
With minimalist aesthetics, these six apartments are designed to create a secluded and peace…
$444,523
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Located in the picturesque hills of Agia Fyla, an exquisite block of apartments is poised to…
$414,500
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Located on the top (5th) floor, this spacious three-bedroom apartment offers elevated coasta…
$1,43M
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This luxury fully renovated two-bedroom penthouse apartment is located in the sought-after N…
$633,777
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4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 384 m²
This tower sets a new benchmark for high-end Mediterranean living. It celebrates the natural…
$12,10M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/3
Introducing a luxurious,newly build 3-bedroim penthouse apartment nestled in the serene and …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Centrally located where Limassol's traditional cultural and modern business hearts meet, we …
$1,16M
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Property types in Limassol Municipality

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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