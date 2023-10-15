UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Limassol
Apartments
Pool Apartments for sale in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol, Cyprus
2
2
103 m²
1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
€500,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
64 m²
1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
€270,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
2
106 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
€188,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
1
66 m²
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
€156,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
2
107 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
€190,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
3
127 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€694,439
Recommend
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
4
235 m²
Four bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province, …
€1,28M
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
3
122 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€662,393
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
3
131 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€711,280
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Parekklisia, Cyprus
3
126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€700,854
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Moutagiaka
, Cyprus
3
131 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province, w…
€723,831
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Moutagiaka
, Cyprus
3
126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€719,796
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
3
117 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€726,640
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
3
126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€688,226
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
2
116 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with 9…
€599,544
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
3
145 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
€666,402
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
3
126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
€618,838
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
2
104 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 81 …
€378,870
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Limassol, Cyprus
2
149 m²
Two bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Provi…
€770,800
Recommend
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Moutagiaka
, Cyprus
4
183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
3
147 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 131 sq.m. covered i…
€540,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Moutagiaka
, Cyprus
3
125 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Provinc…
€770,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
3
190 m²
Three bedroom whole floor apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 160 sq.…
€700,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Moutagiaka
, Cyprus
3
139 m²
Three bedroom apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 11…
€770,000
Recommend
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
€640,000
Recommend
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
4
238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
€580,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Limassol, Cyprus
3
163 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 129 sq.m. covered i…
€588,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Limassol, Cyprus
3
163 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 129 sq.m. covered i…
€622,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Limassol, Cyprus
3
167 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 133 sq.m. covered i…
€642,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Limassol, Cyprus
3
212 m²
Three bedroom penthouse whole floor apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, wi…
€1,03M
Recommend
