Pool Apartments for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

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Apartments with pool for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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Limassol
9
Tserkezoi Municipality
27
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45 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 4/4
Located in the heart of Limassol’s desirable Katholiki area, this outstanding 3-bedroom pent…
$1,15M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 4/4
Price: EUR 1,340,000 + VAT Details of the penthouse 402A: Floor - Fourth Bedrooms - 3 …
$1,55M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 4/4
Located in the heart of Limassol’s highly desirable Katholiki area, this exceptional 3-bedro…
$1,27M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/4
Situated on the frontline of the Mediterranean, next to the prestigious St. Raphael Marina, …
$4,69M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 4/4
Price: EUR 1,300,000 + VAT Details of the penthouse 401B: Floor - Fourth Bedrooms - 3 …
$1,50M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Nocturna Shores Apartments is a prestigious waterfront development in the heart of Limassol'…
$2,47M
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
For sale: spacious and elegant 2-bedroom apartment in a gated complex with premium amenities…
$516,337
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Nocturna Shores Apartments is a prestigious waterfront development in the heart of Limassol'…
$1,96M
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4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
Floor 3
$1,43M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
For sale: modern and bright 3-bedroom apartment in a gated community with premium facilities…
$621,951
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4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 6/6
A distinguished penthouse is available for sale in the heart of Limassol, within a boutique …
$2,76M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 209 m²
Floor 3
$1,11M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 4
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/4
Located directly on the beachfront next to St. Raphael Marina, this boutique development of …
$5,42M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 4/4
Price: EUR 1,350,000 + VAT Details of the penthouse 402B: Floor - Fourth Bedrooms - 3 …
$1,56M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/5
Discover an extraordinary waterfront lifestyle in this spacious three-bedroom residence, loc…
$4,50M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 253 m²
Floor 2
$1,27M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
For sale: stylish 1-bedroom apartment in a gated complex with premium amenities — pool, gym,…
$328,578
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4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 540 m²
Floor 17/18
This extraordinary penthouse spans the top two floors of one of the first high-rise complexe…
$13,39M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/3
A refined 3-bedroom apartment is available for sale in Agia Fyla, Limassol—a sought-after hi…
$745,344
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John Taylor Cyprus
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2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 136 m²
$538,908
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3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 131 sq.m. covered i…
$540,534
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3 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 204 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …
$1,10M
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Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 463 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
$1,50M
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3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 187 m²
$996,984
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2 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 159 m²
$1,12M
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3 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
$576,483
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Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
$639,894
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2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 156 m²
$986,834
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3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
$636,891
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Apartments in a high -class complex in Limassol! Limassol is a business capital of Cyprus…
$345,017
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Property types in Limassol Municipality

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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