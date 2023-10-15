Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
€500,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
€270,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
€188,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
€156,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
€190,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€694,439
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 235 m²
Four bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province, …
€1,28M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€662,393
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€711,280
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€700,854
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in <p>Moutagiaka</p> , Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating

Moutagiaka

, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province, w…
€723,831
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in <p>Moutagiaka</p> , Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating

Moutagiaka

, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€719,796
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€726,640
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€688,226
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 116 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with 9…
€599,544
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
€666,402
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
€618,838
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 81 …
€378,870
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 149 m²
Two bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Provi…
€770,800
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in <p>Moutagiaka</p> , Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool

Moutagiaka

, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
€750,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 131 sq.m. covered i…
€540,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in <p>Moutagiaka</p> , Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden

Moutagiaka

, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Provinc…
€770,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Three bedroom whole floor apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 160 sq.…
€700,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in <p>Moutagiaka</p> , Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden

Moutagiaka

, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Three bedroom apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 11…
€770,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
€640,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
€580,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 129 sq.m. covered i…
€588,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 129 sq.m. covered i…
€622,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 167 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 133 sq.m. covered i…
€642,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 212 m²
Three bedroom penthouse whole floor apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, wi…
€1,03M

