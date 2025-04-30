Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Terraced for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
$338,092
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments with verandas, storeroo…
$368,749
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with gardens and a gym in the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments with…
$615,848
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence with a swimming pool and gardens in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus The gate…
$306,884
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments and townhouses in a prestigious residential complex just 400 m from the sea, Lima…
$726,963
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 33
High-rise beachfront residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Limassol, Cyprus We of…
$763,568
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
New gated residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer an apartment with a large ba…
$505,714
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 4
New luxury residence with a parking in a prestigious area, close to the center of Limassol, …
$453,035
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a private yacht marina, restaurants and a spa center near the center o…
$4,06M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise residence with a parking, Mesa Getonia, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking sp…
$436,919
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 13
Modern apartments in a residential complex near the sea in Limassol, Cyprus A stunning stat…
$1,39M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments with large terraces and p…
$1,13M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with a picturesque view close to the sea and the center of Limassol, …
$655,379
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in one of the most prestigious areas of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments …
$418,415
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
Residence with a swimming pool and a spa area at 150 meters from the beach, Limassol, Cyprus…
$1,07M
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Limassol, Cyprus The residence feature…
$280,877
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 38
New beachfront residence with well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Limassol,…
$863,436
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury residence in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus We offer quality apartments with large te…
$355,381
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence close to beaches, Limassol, Cyprus The beautiful modern residence fe…
$416,114
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated residence with green areas and a parking in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus We offer sp…
$1,71M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with close to a yacht marina, Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments w…
$336,906
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern gated residence with a green area, Limassol, Cyprus We offer luminous apartments wit…
$1,04M
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise apartment complex with swimming pool and gym, with sea and city views, Panthea, Lim…
$665,782
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus We offer luxury apartments with large covere…
$554,991
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 5
New gated residence close to the beach, in the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
$1,31M
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas close to beaches, Limassol, Cyprus We offer new villas with gardens a…
$923,773
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish complex of villas with swimming pools near the marina and the promenade, Limassol, C…
$394,268
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence at 100 meters from the sea, in the historic center of Limassol, Cyprus We off…
$221,580
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence in a prestigious area, close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apart…
$289,732
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool at 900 meters from beaches, Limassol, Cyprus We offer…
$395,308
