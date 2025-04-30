Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with gardens and a gym in the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments with…
$615,848
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence with a swimming pool and gardens in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus The gate…
$306,884
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
$544,939
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 118 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province,…
$570,563
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments and townhouses in a prestigious residential complex just 400 m from the sea, Lima…
$726,963
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 33
High-rise beachfront residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Limassol, Cyprus We of…
$763,568
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
New gated residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer an apartment with a large ba…
$505,714
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a private yacht marina, restaurants and a spa center near the center o…
$4,06M
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in kapsalos - L…
$295,291
3 room apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale new three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Tourist area - Limassol p…
$1,10M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments with large terraces and p…
$1,13M
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Detached modern four bedroom house for sale in Dali, Kallithea area - Nicosia province, unde…
$288,952
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 442 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
$1,50M
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 472 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
$1,50M
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
$544,939
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Limassol, Cyprus The residence feature…
$280,877
Room 3 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
$273,955
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 38
New beachfront residence with well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Limassol,…
$863,436
Room 2 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 2 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
For sale a detached luxury two bedroom house in the area of ​​Kapparis in Protaras - Famagus…
$294,951
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated residence with green areas and a parking in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus We offer sp…
$1,71M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern gated residence with a green area, Limassol, Cyprus We offer luminous apartments wit…
$1,04M
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise apartment complex with swimming pool and gym, with sea and city views, Panthea, Lim…
$665,782
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas close to beaches, Limassol, Cyprus We offer new villas with gardens a…
$923,773
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish complex of villas with swimming pools near the marina and the promenade, Limassol, C…
$394,268
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus We of…
$608,566
Room 3 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, …
$549,909
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 550 m²
$1,49M
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 3
Premium villa with a swimming pool, a garden and a panoramic view, Limassol, Cyprus We offe…
$3,15M
Room 4 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 463 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
$1,50M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence at 700 meters from the beach, in the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer a…
$689,026
