  Realting.com
  Cyprus
  Limassol Municipality
  Residential
  Apartment
  Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 9/21
This property is in the heart of Limassol's Tourist area in Yermasogeia. This edgy urban-hip…
$1,03M
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 9
THE ICON  Do you want to be the owner of one of the Icon's Apartments? Unique design and…
$1,24M
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 553 m²
Floor 34/2
Sky Duplex One Tower Limassol Exclusively occupying levels 31 to 34, our three and four-b…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Floor 13/13
Exceptional 3 Bedroom Penthouse with Breathtaking View This luxury penthouse is located i…
$2,78M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/3
2-Bedroom Apartment in Mesa Geitonia The apartment is located in the residential complex …
$320,319
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/4
2-Bedroom Apartment in Kato Polemidia Kato Polemidia is a new developing area after the h…
$402,534
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 4
2-Bedroom Apartment with a Private Garden The complex is perfectly situated at the highes…
$533,865
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 3/6
Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment in the Seafront Area The apartment is in a modern gated comple…
$2,18M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 18
THE ICON  Do you want to be the owner of one of the Icon's Apartments? Unique design and…
$1,38M
