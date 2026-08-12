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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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Limassol
9
Tserkezoi Municipality
27
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14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
Discover Contemporary living apartment in Zakaki Area in most Convinient location.The brand …
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Modern Luxury Living in the Heart of Limassol Located in the highly sought-after area of Mes…
$579,886
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This is the first of its kind gated community in Limassol brimming with life, amazing commun…
$482,823
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/3
Introducing a luxurious,newly build 3-bedroim penthouse apartment nestled in the serene and …
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This is the first of its kind gated community in Limassol brimming with life, amazing commun…
$482,823
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
3-Bedroom Apartment in the City Center The property is situated in Agios Nektarios distri…
$515,424
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise apartment complex with swimming pool and gym, with sea and city views, Panthea, Lim…
$665,782
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3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 23
Exquisite apartments in a premium residential complex with the best range of services, Limas…
$3,43M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Limassol Port, Cyprus We offer apartme…
$717,283
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/4
2-Bedroom Apartment in Kato Polemidia Kato Polemidia is a new developing area after the h…
$402,534
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 4
2-Bedroom Apartment with a Private Garden The complex is perfectly situated at the highes…
$533,865
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 553 m²
Floor 34/2
Sky Duplex One Tower Limassol Exclusively occupying levels 31 to 34, our three and four-b…
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/3
2-Bedroom Apartment in Mesa Geitonia The apartment is located in the residential complex …
$320,319
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1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 9/21
This property is in the heart of Limassol's Tourist area in Yermasogeia. This edgy urban-hip…
$1,03M
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Property types in Limassol Municipality

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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