  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Limassol
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

2 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
€500,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
€270,000

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

