Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

Limassol
78
Tserkezoi Municipality
16
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses with swimming pools in the large Limassol Greens residence with a golf course and…
$613,768
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Limassol Municipality

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go