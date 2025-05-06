Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

13 properties total found
Studio apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
A premier investment opportunity located in the heart of Limassol’s Historical Centre, The p…
$225,317
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
Attention to the lobby interiors of premium residential complex :flow in the center of Limas…
$350,996
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/3
This residences features 25 serviced studio apartments located in Limassol's Old Town. Ameni…
$204,937
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Luxury studio for sale in the One Tower residential project in Limassol, Neapolis district -…
$718,976
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/3
This residences features 25 serviced studio apartments located in Limassol's Old Town. Ameni…
$223,053
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
A premier investment opportunity located in the heart of Limassol’s Historical Centre, The p…
$270,607
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Experience Urban Elegance in Zakaki, Limassol Welcome to the project, your new luxury home …
$220,788
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale the contemporary apartment in a large gated complex. The complex includes a swimmi…
$274,004
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale the contemporary apartment in a large gated complex. The complex includes a swimmi…
$283,062
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
Attention to the lobby interiors of premium residential complex :flow in the center of Limas…
$362,319
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5
Attention to the lobby interiors of premium residential complex :flow in the center of Limas…
$373,641
Studio apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
A premier investment opportunity located in the heart of Limassol’s Historical Centre, The p…
$224,185
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Attention to the lobby interiors of premium residential complex :flow in the center of Limas…
$328,351
Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

